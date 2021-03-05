Charter announces broadband investment in Bamberg County

Charter Communications, Inc. has announced plans to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband to approximately 98,600 unserved South Carolina small businesses and homes, including properties in Bamberg County.

Today, 60% of Bamberg County’s more than 14,000 residents cannot access high-speed broadband.

As a result of Charter’s investment in South Carolina, an additional FCC-estimated 2,853 Bamberg County homes and small businesses will have access to gigabit connections from Spectrum Internet.

More than $362 million will be invested in South Carolina, which includes an expected private investment of at least $250 million by Charter and more than $112 million in support won by Charter in the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity auction.

The effort is part of the company’s recently announced expected investment of approximately $5 billion — offset by $1.2 billion in RDOF support — to expand Charter's network to what the FCC estimates to be more than 1 million homes and small businesses in lower-density, mostly rural communities across 24 states that do not have access to broadband service of at least 25/3 Mbps.

The new initiative is in addition to Charter’s existing network expansion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0