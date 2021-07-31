Charlene Slaughter earns Accreditation in Public Relations

At Experience Columbia SC, Slaughter serves as a key member of the communications and marketing staff and implements initiatives in support of ECSC’s overall communications and media relations goals for the Columbia region.

As one of the biggest cheerleaders for the heart of South Carolina, Slaughter and the communications team educate potential visitors about the region year-round through earned media and public relations campaigns.

Slaughter, a native of St. Matthews, is a mass communications graduate of Winthrop University and holds a master of professional studies in strategic public relations from George Washington University. In addition to her career public relations, Slaughter was an award-winning print journalist for more than 10 years.

“We are delighted about Charlene achieving her APR designation,” said Bill Ellen, president and CEO of Experience Columbia SC. “Charlene always demonstrates professionalism and this designation reconfirms her passion and commitment to her profession. We are so happy to have her as part of our team and congratulate her on this recent accomplishment.”

The computer-based portion of the examination is administered throughout the year at more than 300 Prometric Testing Centers. The Panel Presentation is conducted prior to the computer-based portion of the examination by a panel of three accredited members of one or more of the nine organizations participating in the UAB. Professionals earning the APR must renew their credential through continuing professional development, providing leadership to the profession and serving their local communities.

