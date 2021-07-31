Charlene Slaughter earns Accreditation in Public Relations

COLUMBIA – Charlene D. Slaughter, director of communications with Experience Columbia SC, has successfully earned the Accreditation in Public Relations, entitling her to use the APR professional designation.
The announcement was made by the Universal Accreditation Board, a consortium of nine professional communication organizations that directs this competency certification program.
“The APR credential is the gold standard and a mark of distinction for public relations practitioners,” said Ashley M. Dusenbury, APR, accreditation chair for the S.C. Chapter of Public Relations Society of America. “As an accredited practitioner, Charlene has a deep understanding of ethical standards, communications principles and sound professional judgment.”
The accreditation program aims to improve the practice of public relations by assessing competence in 60 areas of knowledge, skills and abilities associated with the profession. The examination is designed for public relations professionals with at least five to seven years of job experience and/or a bachelor’s degree in a communication field. Candidates who successfully complete the rigorous process, including presenting his/her portfolio to a panel presentation of three peers and sitting for a computer-based examination, are granted the APR.
“Earning the APR reflects a mastery of the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to succeed in our increasingly complex profession,” said Marian Faulk, APR, 2021 chair of the Universal Accreditation Board. “Practitioners who achieve the designation are demonstrating their commitment not only to our profession, but also to a strong code of ethics and to the betterment of their organizations and clients.”
At Experience Columbia SC, Slaughter serves as a key member of the communications and marketing staff and implements initiatives in support of ECSC’s overall communications and media relations goals for the Columbia region.
As one of the biggest cheerleaders for the heart of South Carolina, Slaughter and the communications team educate potential visitors about the region year-round through earned media and public relations campaigns.
Slaughter, a native of St. Matthews, is a mass communications graduate of Winthrop University and holds a master of professional studies in strategic public relations from George Washington University. In addition to her career public relations, Slaughter was an award-winning print journalist for more than 10 years.
“We are delighted about Charlene achieving her APR designation,” said Bill Ellen, president and CEO of Experience Columbia SC. “Charlene always demonstrates professionalism and this designation reconfirms her passion and commitment to her profession. We are so happy to have her as part of our team and congratulate her on this recent accomplishment.”
The computer-based portion of the examination is administered throughout the year at more than 300 Prometric Testing Centers. The Panel Presentation is conducted prior to the computer-based portion of the examination by a panel of three accredited members of one or more of the nine organizations participating in the UAB. Professionals earning the APR must renew their credential through continuing professional development, providing leadership to the profession and serving their local communities.