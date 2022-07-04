Character program's new director plans to build on foundation

Candace Berry-Vaughn is a caring person with a commitment to youth and community development that she hopes to demonstrate in her new position as executive director of the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative.

Berry-Vaughn is replacing Evelyn Disher, who has joined the OCCOC board of directors.

A Leesburg, Florida, native, Berry-Vaughn says she will work to engage more businesses and youth in the initiative, which is based on a similar program developed in the City of Aiken. Orangeburg County took the program county-wide with a focus on developing positive character traits in citizens.

She said her goal is to continue the work the program has been doing for more than a decade.

“I think we’ve made great strides towards making Orangeburg County known for character. For me, I think there’s a little more we can do with engaging businesses. I’d like to do more work with youth development,” Berry-Vaughn said.

“There’s 17 municipalities that make up Orangeburg County. I think we can do a better job of reaching out and expanding and being more inclusive of all of the cities. So that’s one of my top priorities and goals -- to learn and understand and get to know the other cities see how we can all bring this into one unified operation,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity there to do that.”

The initiative, with family at its core, brings together people from the fields of education, business, industry, faith, government and media to help develop ways to strengthen character.

OCCOC’s fifth-grade essay program and monthly highlight of individuals who display good character within the community are initiatives she plans to continue.

“Youth development is something I’ve been doing for the last 20-plus years in other communities that I’ve lived in. I’ve been heavily and actively involved in Jack and Jill, which is about developing youth. I was a national officer for the organization. I planned a lot of their national and local programming for the organization,” Berry-Vaughn said.

She said her experience in organizational leadership, youth development, event planning and fundraising will come in handy in her new role.

She worked in retail for several years, including as a buyer for Macy’s Inc., but has also devoted much of her time to community outreach and charitable giving.

She has served on the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and currently serves as vice president of the Orangeburg County School District Foundation Board.

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; the Orangeburg Chapter of The Links Inc.; Jack and Jill of America Inc.; and the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc.

“I think youth are our future, they are out stewards of tomorrow. So I enjoy helping them develop leadership skills, helping them understand self and helping them to understand to love yourself. I’ve done that 20-plus years,” Berry-Vaughn said.

A graduate of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, she is married Reginald Vaughn, and they are the parents of one son, Nygel.

“Before we moved here, I’ve also been heavily and actively involved in the Junior League, which was about developing leaders and volunteerism amongst community and women. That probably motivated me and taught me a lot on how you look at things and not be afraid to step out and try to make a change,” she said.

Berry-Vaughn continued, “That organization taught me a lot, gave me a lot of my foundational skills. It only takes a little bit to do (something). We’ve taken ideas and made them into massive projects that were just a huge success in the community. It’s all about just where you live and how you make a difference in it.”

She recalled her parents’ impact on her and her three siblings’ lives, including teaching them how to make positive impacts in society through hard work and discipline.

“I watched my parents do that for years. My mom is 96, and she’s still an actively involved citizen in the community I grew up in, which is very much like Orangeburg. It’s very similar to Orangeburg in many ways,” Berry-Vaughn said.

“In watching my parents, they got us involved and showed us how you have to be a part of where you live. You can’t just sit back and complain. You have to try to make a difference. If you see something you can do to make a difference, then you have a responsibility to do that,” she said.

She continued, “My parents were educators. So they instilled in us giving back, thinking of others first. Sometimes I question and go, ‘Wow, that could be to a detriment,’ and here I am still doing it, still putting others first. So it’s really not.”

She said she enjoys being able to volunteer and give back to the communities in which she's lived, including Orangeburg, where she has been a resident for more than a decade.

Her background in retail helped to drive her “creative juices,” giving her the freedom and flexibility she needed to complete volunteer and other charitable work.

“That’s when I realized I don’t like being pigeon-holed into one thing. I like flexibility to use my skills and talents to learn and grow in lots of different areas,” she said.

Berry-Vaughn, for example, had spent a lot of time assisting her husband, the former owner of the local Toyota dealership in Orangeburg, with marketing, community development and outreach activities.

“We had different projects I kind of spearheaded. I oversaw the Community of Caring that the dealership did. It takes a village for everything. ... It’s important to me to, where I can, try to give back and help make a difference,” she said.

She continued, “That’s the only way communities are going to survive. There’s this book that I’ve been reading called, ‘Vanishing Neighbors.’ It’s just so true. Now we live in a world where we just don’t want to care about each other. We don’t want to know our neighbors, we don’t want to reach out and help and move people along.

“I just think that’s critical and crucial. If you’re going to live in a community, you need to engage and figure out how to help and give back."

Volunteering, she said, is one way.

“That’s another one of the areas I really want to try to boost through this organization. I want to help everyone understand: Use your presence. We need a body to give. That helps make a difference. Money’s tight everywhere, and it looks like we’re going to be heading into a recession. So we have to be creative in how we do things,” Berry-Vaughn said.

She would like to put together an event bringing together the community’s nonprofit organizations.

“Everybody’s struggling, especially coming out of COVID. It just depleted so much funding and everything else. So everybody’s really scrambling trying to figure out how to stay afloat. So that’s still a big challenge, but I think there’s still a way we can come together and help each other out because we’re all trying to do something to make our community better.

“Every nonprofit exists because there’s a need that’s been identified that they’re trying to address. Sometimes we tend to think we have to do it by ourselves, but I think more is better,” Berry-Vaughn said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

