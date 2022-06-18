Chamber Expo planned for August

The 2022 Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Department of Public Utilities operations building.

The theme for this year is “Game Night.”

Samples from various local restaurants and caterers will be served. Adult beverages will be available as well.

This year, a game of Chamber Monopoly will be played. Each vendor will be represented with a spot on the board.

Maps will be available for $5 at the entrance of the event. After getting all your squares stamped on the map, you will have a chance to win a prize from Mr. Rich Uncle Pennybags (Chamber President James McQuilla).

Vendors will be provided with a six-foot space and table on which to display materials.

The registration fee is $150. After July 2, the fee will be $185.

Chamber members will receive two complimentary tickets for entry into the expo. Chamber members who also participate as vendors will receive three extra tickets.

This year’s expo is open to the general public for the entire event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are required for entry. You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce for $10 and will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Sponsorships are available at different levels.

For more information, call 803-534-6821.

