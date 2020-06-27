CF Evans recognized as Top 400 Contractor

CF Evans Construction announced that it has been acknowledged as one of the Top 400 Contractors in the USA for the year 2020 by the Engineering News-Record publication.
ENR provides the engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world to more than 47,000 subscribers.
The top 400 contractors announced by ENR each year are selected based on total revenue for the previous fiscal year. CF Evans made the list for the first time in the company’s history with a rank of #388. Based on reporting from ENR, there are over 6,500 licensed contractors they serve annually. CF Evans Construction is one of only three general contractors based in the state of South Carolina to be designated by ENR in the Top 400.
“This is a tremendous achievement for our team.” said David Summers, president of CF Evans Construction. “Their dedication and hard work along with our strong partner relationships made this national recognition possible.”
CF Evans Construction was founded in 1948. Based in Orangeburg, the company is focused on building multi-family apartment communities and senior living communities in the Southeast. In 2019, CF Evans was acknowledged as one of the Top Contractors in the Southeast by ENR. By volume, CF Evans is the largest multi-family focused contractor based in South Carolina. In addition, CF Evans has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” in South Carolina, by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce for 11 years in a row.
CF Evans currently has 11 projects in progress in North Carolina and South Carolina, totaling 2,584 living units spread over more than 3.3 million gross square feet.
Learn more about the company at www.cfevans.com.
