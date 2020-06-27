CF Evans recognized as Top 400 Contractor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CF Evans Construction announced that it has been acknowledged as one of the Top 400 Contractors in the USA for the year 2020 by the Engineering News-Record publication.

ENR provides the engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world to more than 47,000 subscribers.

The top 400 contractors announced by ENR each year are selected based on total revenue for the previous fiscal year. CF Evans made the list for the first time in the company’s history with a rank of #388. Based on reporting from ENR, there are over 6,500 licensed contractors they serve annually. CF Evans Construction is one of only three general contractors based in the state of South Carolina to be designated by ENR in the Top 400.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our team.” said David Summers, president of CF Evans Construction. “Their dedication and hard work along with our strong partner relationships made this national recognition possible.”