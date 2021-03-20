 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CF Evans names marketing manager
0 comments
editor's pick

CF Evans names marketing manager

{{featured_button_text}}
C.F. Evans

Orangeburg construction company CF Evans Construction has named Brittany Grabski as marketing manager.

Grabski came to CF Evans with extensive marketing experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

“Brittany is results-oriented and highly collaborative, which makes her a strong cultural fit,” said Rusty Porter, executive vice president of preconstruction and business development of CF Evans. “We are very happy to welcome Brittany to our team of knowledgeable staff. Her integrated marketing experience and skill set will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the CF Evans brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Grabski has experience in administering online and offline marketing campaigns from inception to high-impact completion.

Grabski has focused on the development, implementation and management of marketing campaigns which integrate content creation, client and public relations, social media, conference and webinar events and more.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

“I am very much looking forward to using my previous experiences and ideas to help power the CF Evans brand further and to build upon their well-established marketing strategy,” Grabski said. “I look forward to helping take the company and my career to the next level alongside the impressive CF Evans team.”

Prior to coming to CF Evans, Grabski worked in marketing and business development at the Columbia-based Brownstone Construction Group and as the marketing manager for China Construction America of South Carolina. 

Grabski has also served as a litigation paralegal for the The Finney Law Firm Inc. in Columbia as well as a paralegal for the Furr & Henshaw law firm also in Columbia.

CF Evans recognized as Top 400 Contractor

Grabski is a member of the National Association of Women In Construction; the SMPS Palmetto Chapter; and Associated Builders Contractors, Inc. - Carolinas Chapter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Debt Collectors Seize Your Stimulus Check?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smith joins SCSU board
Local

Smith joins SCSU board

South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Macie Smith was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of her alma mater’s board of trustees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News