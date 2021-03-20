CF Evans names marketing manager

Orangeburg construction company CF Evans Construction has named Brittany Grabski as marketing manager.

Grabski came to CF Evans with extensive marketing experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

“Brittany is results-oriented and highly collaborative, which makes her a strong cultural fit,” said Rusty Porter, executive vice president of preconstruction and business development of CF Evans. “We are very happy to welcome Brittany to our team of knowledgeable staff. Her integrated marketing experience and skill set will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the CF Evans brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Grabski has experience in administering online and offline marketing campaigns from inception to high-impact completion.

Grabski has focused on the development, implementation and management of marketing campaigns which integrate content creation, client and public relations, social media, conference and webinar events and more.