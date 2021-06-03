Century Aluminum expanding S.C. smelter operations

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“At the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly smelter, the aluminum we produce every day is a key input for many sectors of the economy, including automotive, electrical, construction and aerospace industries as well as our military. Thanks to the leadership of Governor McMaster, Secretary Hitt and their teams, Century Aluminum is proud to be increasing production capacity at Mt. Holly, alongside a more than $60 million investment and the creation of 100 new good-paying aluminum jobs.” -Century Aluminum Incoming CEO and President Jesse Gary

“Century Aluminum’s Mt. Holly plant has long served as a unique economic driver for Berkley County and their success is a win for South Carolina. I congratulate Century Aluminum and all who have worked so hard to make this day a reality.” -Gov. Henry McMaster