CARES Act funding in Orangeburg area

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief funds paid out to Orangeburg area providers through Aug. 19.
- The Regional Medical Center -- Orangeburg: $20.1 million
- Bio-Medical Applications of South Carolina Inc. -- Orangeburg: $4,030,254
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Orangeburg: $1,298,655
- Edisto Regional Health Services Inc. -- Orangeburg: $897,753
- The Methodist Oaks -- Orangeburg: $745,064
- St. Matthews Health Care LLC -- St. Matthews: $510,124
- Cogent Healthcare of Georgia PC -- Orangeburg: $368,684
- Palmetto Jolley Acres Operating LLC -- Orangeburg: $335,465
- Singleton Health Center, LLC -- Orangeburg: $281,871
- Dr. Marion Dwight -- Bamberg: $243,723
- Orangeburg Poste Acute LLC -- Orangeburg: $182,907
- Sound Physicians Emergency Medicine of South Carolina LLC -- Denmark: $177,375
- Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse -- Orangeburg: $156,165
- Regional Ambulance Service Inc. -- Orangeburg: $141,037
- NRA-Orangeburg South Carolina LLC -- Orangeburg: $125,396
- NRA-Bamberg South Carolina -- Bamberg: $110,016
- Edisto Home Care & Hospice LLC -- Orangeburg: $108,583
- On Time Transport LLC -- Orangeburg: $95,629
- Grove Park Pharmacy Hospice Care LLC -- Orangeburg: $94,107
- Orangeburg County EMS -- Holly Hill: $84,670
- South Carolina Surgical, PA -- Orangeburg: $83,495
- Palmetto Nephrology PA -- Orangeburg: $81,516
- Orangeburg Eye Center -- Orangeburg: $75,289
- NRA-Holly Hill LLC -- Holly Hill: $67,057
- VNA of Greater Bamberg Inc. -- Bamberg: $57,329
- Sound Physicians of South Carolina LLC -- Orangeburg: $56,400
- Orange Cut Rate Drug Store Inc. -- Orangeburg: $55,242
- Palmetto Infectious Disease Physicians -- Orangeburg: $53,60
- The Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center, PA -- Orangeburg: $46,034
- Sent LLC -- Orangeburg: $40,267
- Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center LLC -- Orangeburg: $38,348
- Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Center LLC -- Orangeburg - $32,383
- Dr. Rocco D. Cassone -- Orangeburg: $31,165
- Low Country Pain Center LLC -- Orangeburg: $26,718
- Sidney F. Thomas -- Orangeburg: $25,396
- Hillcrest Dermatology Center -- Orangeburg: $23,874
- Calhoun County EMS -- St. Matthews: $23,484
- AMS South Carolina, LLC -- Orangeburg: $22,655
- Orangeburg Lung Associates, PA -- Orangeburg: $22,069
- Fisher Foot Clinic LLC -- Orangeburg: $21,016
- Biologic P and O LLC -- Orangeburg: $19,713
- Richard Burnell -- Orangeburg: $18,519
- Bamberg Rescue Squad, Inc. -- Bamberg: $16,433
- Dr. Willis B. Louis -- Orangeburg: $15,892
- Richard Carpenter -- Elloree: $15,583
- Sterling ENT, PA -- Orangeburg: $15,430
- Carolina Foot Institute LLC -- Orangeburg: $13,579
- Gross Family Practice LLC -- Orangeburg: $11,810
- Coulter Clinic -- Orangeburg: $10,847
- Carolina Healthchoice of Orangeburg, LLC -- Orangeburg: $10,004
- Orangeburg Medical Associates PA -- Orangeburg: $8,403
- Orangeburg Family Physicians, PA -- Orangeburg: $8,062
- Patricia McClerklin -- Orangeburg: $7,988
- Gastroenterology Associates of Orangeburg -- Orangeburg: $7,918
- Crescent Physical Therapy LLC -- Orangeburg: $6,899
- Dr. Charles Raine -- Orangeburg: $6,609
- Alberto Gonzalez -- Orangeburg: $5,949
- Santee Family Medical Center, Inc. -- Santee: $5,508
- Rosen Lawsin -- Orangeburg: $5,495
- Anna Price -- Bowman: $5,091
- Orangeburg Pathology Associates, PA -- Orangeburg: $4,407
- Carolina Chiropractic Clinic LLC -- Orangeburg: $3,037
- Palmetto Moon Anesthesia, LLC -- Orangeburg: $3,020
- Medical Center of Santee LLC -- Santee: $2,212
- Duckett Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab Center -- Orangeburg: $2,116
- Connors Healthcare for Women -- Orangeburg: $1,799
- Dickerson Investments LLC -- Orangeburg: $1,335
- Palmetto Chiropractic Wellness Center LLC -- Orangeburg: $1,120
- Dennis J. Shay -- Orangeburg: $992
- Richard Richardson -- Orangeburg: $843
- State of South Carolina -- Orangeburg: $788
- H&M Healthcare Inc. -- North: $707
- Orangeburg Family Eye Care LLC -- Orangeburg: $595
- Palmetto Eye Associates -- Santee: $555
- Medical Ministries Inc. -- Ehrhardt: $547
- Marian Mitchell Oliver Corporation -- Orangeburg: $475
- Orangeburg Optometric LLC -- Orangeburg: $400
- Elloree Pharmacy LLC -- Elloree: $383
- Eutawville Pharmacy -- Eutawville: $206
- Holly Street Drugs LLC -- Holly Hill: $184
- New Beginnings Diabetic & Homecare Services, Inc. -- Orangeburg: $181
- James Furtick -- Orangeburg: $123
- Alton Beaubeouf -- Bamberg: $105
- Accident Injury Chiropractic -- Holly Hill: $60
