CARES Act funding in Orangeburg area
CARES Act funding in Orangeburg area

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief funds paid out to Orangeburg area providers through Aug. 19.

  • The Regional Medical Center -- Orangeburg: $20.1 million
  • Bio-Medical Applications of South Carolina Inc. -- Orangeburg: $4,030,254
  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Orangeburg: $1,298,655
  • Edisto Regional Health Services Inc. -- Orangeburg: $897,753
  • The Methodist Oaks -- Orangeburg: $745,064
  • St. Matthews Health Care LLC -- St. Matthews: $510,124
  • Cogent Healthcare of Georgia PC -- Orangeburg: $368,684
  • Palmetto Jolley Acres Operating LLC -- Orangeburg: $335,465
  • Singleton Health Center, LLC -- Orangeburg: $281,871
  • Dr. Marion Dwight -- Bamberg: $243,723
  • Orangeburg Poste Acute LLC -- Orangeburg: $182,907
  • Sound Physicians Emergency Medicine of South Carolina LLC -- Denmark: $177,375
  • Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse -- Orangeburg: $156,165
  • Regional Ambulance Service Inc. -- Orangeburg: $141,037
  • NRA-Orangeburg South Carolina LLC -- Orangeburg: $125,396
  • NRA-Bamberg South Carolina -- Bamberg: $110,016
  • Edisto Home Care & Hospice LLC -- Orangeburg: $108,583
  • On Time Transport LLC -- Orangeburg: $95,629
  • Grove Park Pharmacy Hospice Care LLC -- Orangeburg: $94,107
  • Orangeburg County EMS -- Holly Hill: $84,670
  • South Carolina Surgical, PA -- Orangeburg: $83,495
  • Palmetto Nephrology PA -- Orangeburg: $81,516
  • Orangeburg Eye Center -- Orangeburg: $75,289
  • NRA-Holly Hill LLC -- Holly Hill: $67,057
  • VNA of Greater Bamberg Inc. -- Bamberg: $57,329
  • Sound Physicians of South Carolina LLC -- Orangeburg: $56,400
  • Orange Cut Rate Drug Store Inc. -- Orangeburg: $55,242
  • Palmetto Infectious Disease Physicians -- Orangeburg: $53,60
  • The Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center, PA -- Orangeburg: $46,034
  • Sent LLC -- Orangeburg: $40,267
  • Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center LLC -- Orangeburg: $38,348
  • Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Center LLC -- Orangeburg - $32,383
  • Dr. Rocco D. Cassone -- Orangeburg: $31,165
  • Low Country Pain Center LLC -- Orangeburg: $26,718
  • Sidney F. Thomas -- Orangeburg: $25,396
  • Hillcrest Dermatology Center -- Orangeburg: $23,874
  • Calhoun County EMS -- St. Matthews: $23,484
  • AMS South Carolina, LLC -- Orangeburg: $22,655
  • Orangeburg Lung Associates, PA -- Orangeburg: $22,069
  • Fisher Foot Clinic LLC -- Orangeburg: $21,016
  • Biologic P and O LLC -- Orangeburg: $19,713
  • Richard Burnell -- Orangeburg: $18,519
  • Bamberg Rescue Squad, Inc. -- Bamberg: $16,433
  • Dr. Willis B. Louis -- Orangeburg: $15,892
  • Richard Carpenter -- Elloree: $15,583
  • Sterling ENT, PA -- Orangeburg: $15,430
  • Carolina Foot Institute LLC -- Orangeburg: $13,579
  • Gross Family Practice LLC -- Orangeburg: $11,810
  • Coulter Clinic -- Orangeburg: $10,847
  • Carolina Healthchoice of Orangeburg, LLC -- Orangeburg: $10,004
  • Orangeburg Medical Associates PA -- Orangeburg: $8,403
  • Orangeburg Family Physicians, PA -- Orangeburg: $8,062
  • Patricia McClerklin -- Orangeburg: $7,988
  • Gastroenterology Associates of Orangeburg -- Orangeburg: $7,918
  • Crescent Physical Therapy LLC -- Orangeburg: $6,899
  • Dr. Charles Raine -- Orangeburg: $6,609
  • Alberto Gonzalez -- Orangeburg: $5,949
  • Santee Family Medical Center, Inc. -- Santee: $5,508
  • Rosen Lawsin -- Orangeburg: $5,495
  • Anna Price -- Bowman: $5,091
  • Orangeburg Pathology Associates, PA -- Orangeburg: $4,407
  • Carolina Chiropractic Clinic LLC -- Orangeburg: $3,037
  • Palmetto Moon Anesthesia, LLC -- Orangeburg: $3,020
  • Medical Center of Santee LLC -- Santee: $2,212
  • Duckett Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab Center -- Orangeburg: $2,116
  • Connors Healthcare for Women -- Orangeburg: $1,799
  • Dickerson Investments LLC -- Orangeburg: $1,335
  • Palmetto Chiropractic Wellness Center LLC -- Orangeburg: $1,120
  • Dennis J. Shay -- Orangeburg: $992
  • Richard Richardson -- Orangeburg: $843
  • State of South Carolina -- Orangeburg: $788
  • H&M Healthcare Inc. -- North: $707
  • Orangeburg Family Eye Care LLC -- Orangeburg: $595
  • Palmetto Eye Associates -- Santee: $555
  • Medical Ministries Inc. -- Ehrhardt: $547
  • Marian Mitchell Oliver Corporation -- Orangeburg: $475
  • Orangeburg Optometric LLC -- Orangeburg: $400
  • Elloree Pharmacy LLC -- Elloree: $383
  • Eutawville Pharmacy -- Eutawville: $206
  • Holly Street Drugs LLC -- Holly Hill: $184
  • New Beginnings Diabetic & Homecare Services, Inc. -- Orangeburg: $181
  • James Furtick -- Orangeburg: $123
  • Alton Beaubeouf -- Bamberg: $105
  • Accident Injury Chiropractic -- Holly Hill: $60
Concerned about COVID-19?

