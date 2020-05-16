Care, connect, communicate: Dominion's Keller Kissam recognized for executive excellence

Dominion Energy was the top sponsor with a $100,000 donation to nonprofits throughout the Midlands. When there was an in-person component in years past, Kissam was known for taking local TV personalities up in a bucket truck while doing interviews to encourage people to give what they can to help neighbors in need.

This year’s event was online, but that didn’t kill Kissam’s enthusiasm.

During a Facebook Live interview, JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation, asked him what motivates Dominion Energy to be such big supporters of the community.

“All of our employees live in our communities, and they are our neighbors,” he said. “And what do you do? You love your neighbor as yourself. Midlands Gives gives us that great opportunity to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.”

He added, “This thing called COVID-19 has kind of come between us. We don’t get to high five, we don’t get to handshake, and we don’t get to hug. … Even though there’s been that separation between us and our customers, Midlands Gives – this day of caring – gives us the opportunity to embrace our customers – our neighbors – in a very symbolic and very meaningful way that will carry them through and have an impact upon them throughout the coming year.”