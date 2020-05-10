CANDICE COLLINS, REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 'Nurses are eyes, ears ... and voice'

"My most disastrous moments come from unclogging a PEG tube. Most of the time, the patient and I both get a bath. Then they give you 'the look,' you become speechless and then you both laugh, get cleaned up and everything is okay!"

MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding part of my job is the ability to help patients recover and get back to their daily lives. Patients and their families become part of your family. When you walk in a room and have only known someone from the beginning of your shift until the end and your patient thanks you for all you do and says, 'I love you,' you know you are doing your job and you are doing it right. Nurses never stop thinking of our patients. We leave work and our day comes home with us. It’s hard to turn your nurse off and be the mother, significant other, daughter, sister, aunt. Nurses never stop nursing."

"Another very rewarding part of being a nurse is the team you work with. We always help each other out and it takes a team to move mountains. The nurses and other medical staff I work with are all amazing. They are my team and I appreciate them so much. I could not get through my day without them. Each and every one of them is so special. I am very thankful every day to be a part of an awesome team. Teamwork makes the dream work!