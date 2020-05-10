CANDICE COLLINS, REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 'Nurses are eyes, ears ... and voice'

THE NOMINATION: Cynthia Williams knows all too well the impact that a great nurse can have on your life. In October 2019 her special-needs son was admitted to the Regional Medical Center for complications from a new seizure medication. Candice Collins recognized that Cynthia was her son’s voice and kept her informed of every procedure, test and action taken. As her son’s life was slipping away, Candice included her in a planning meeting with doctors to discuss what measures to take for her son.
“My son made a complete recovery to which I give God all the glory and credit. However, he placed an angel in our path by sending Candice our way. We spent a total of 20 days in the hospital and were so happy to be discharged. However, I cried when we had to leave Candice and the rest of the staff."
Williams said Candice cares about her patients and treats them with the utmost respect regardless of their mental or physical abilities.
“I believe that through this encounter, we have gained a lifetime friend. I thank God for placing Candice in our path.”
CANDICE COLLINS, Cordova: I am 38 years old. I was born and raised in Orangeburg County. I have two daughters, Caitlin (19) and Jordan (18). I reside in the small town of Cordova.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "At the age of 10 years old, I can remember an occasion when my family and I went out to eat dinner for my birthday, as we did every year. This particular night began stopping at a convenience store and I saw a homeless man asking for food. I immediately told my dad to give him the money for my birthday dinner. I felt the need to help him. My heart hurt for him. At the age of 10, your knowledge of the world is limited.
"Throughout the years, I would always donate my toys and clothes to those in need. I always wanted to give back. As the years passed, I dreamed of becoming a doctor. Then, life happened. I gave birth to my two beautiful daughters and my life suddenly revolved around being a mother.
"I began a career in sales and was able to interact with many clients over eight years. I still felt this career was not my calling.
"My heart did not feel full. I moved to Georgia and my sales career ended. I prayed many times for God to lead me to where I needed to be and guide me into a profession where I could make an impact on people’s lives and make a difference.
"I began my journey at Altamaha Technical College in Jesup, Ga. I completed the certified-nursing-assistant program and immediately applied for the LPN program. After completion of the LPN program in 2010, I moved back to my hometown in Cordova. I began my LPN career at Palmetto Urology, where I worked for Dr. Michael Hay and Dr. Todd Vandenburg. I learned so much in four years of urology and was provided with great opportunities. Within these four years, I started to feel I was making an impact and difference in people’s lives. I continued to feel the need to grow and expand my education.
"I applied to the associate-degree-in-nursing program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and was accepted. I knew this program was going to be tough. I stayed up late to study and prepare for clinical and also woke up very early to do the same. At times, I felt like giving up but I kept pushing. I was blessed with great instructors and an awesome clinical instructor. I honestly believe I learned from the best.
"After completion of the ADN program, I began my journey at the Regional Medical Center on the Medical-Surgical Step-down unit. June 2020 will be three years. I was very fortunate to be able to work with very strong nurses and fortunate to have the best two nurses I’ve ever met to be my preceptors. I have learned a lot and still continue to learn from my awesome team of nurses.
"During these times, I have received my answer to where I can make an impact and a difference. In my community and every day, I walk on my unit and look into the eyes of my patients and their families. ...
"I have seen a lot and take care of very sick patients. I laugh and sing (mostly hum because I cannot sing) with my patients. I have educated patients and their families. I have prayed with, cried with, and hugged my patients. I have held the hand of someone who was soon to pass and supported and comforted them and their family.
"As a nurse, you are their person, their communicator. You are able to be dedicated to them at their weakest point in life. I love being a nurse even on the hard days. The good always outweighs the bad. This is my calling and I am so fortunate to have found mine. My heart is full. Being a nurse is my job and I strive to be the best Being a nurse is who I am. Nurses are the eyes, the ears, and most importantly the voice."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "There are so many memorable moments that come to mind. One of the biggest triumphs would have to be when I walked into work one day and met this special family. Their son was very sick. I remember looking into the eyes of his mother. It’s hard to explain, but as mother myself, I could feel the hurt and sadness. The possibility of accepting your child may not be going home with you is just devastating.
"Over the next weeks, our team of the best doctors, nurses, CNAs, RT, PT, OT and dietary pulled together. With great communication, many prayers, and a loving heart, this patient started singing again, left the hospital and is currently doing great. Many happy tears were shed. This story was just amazing.
"One of my favorite quotes from an unknown author states, 'Sometimes, I inspire my patients: more often they inspire me.' This patient and family was definitely an inspiration! This family will always hold a special place in my heart."
"My second most memorable moment was a couple who had been hospitalized together. You could see how much they loved each other and it showed. They both left MSSU together, on the same day.
"Another very memorable moment was a birthday party our unit had for a patient who was frequently hospitalized and never had visitors. The smile on this patient’s face said it all. These moments are priceless! Sometimes all a patient has is us.
"My most disastrous moments come from unclogging a PEG tube. Most of the time, the patient and I both get a bath. Then they give you 'the look,' you become speechless and then you both laugh, get cleaned up and everything is okay!"
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding part of my job is the ability to help patients recover and get back to their daily lives. Patients and their families become part of your family. When you walk in a room and have only known someone from the beginning of your shift until the end and your patient thanks you for all you do and says, 'I love you,' you know you are doing your job and you are doing it right. Nurses never stop thinking of our patients. We leave work and our day comes home with us. It’s hard to turn your nurse off and be the mother, significant other, daughter, sister, aunt. Nurses never stop nursing."
"Another very rewarding part of being a nurse is the team you work with. We always help each other out and it takes a team to move mountains. The nurses and other medical staff I work with are all amazing. They are my team and I appreciate them so much. I could not get through my day without them. Each and every one of them is so special. I am very thankful every day to be a part of an awesome team. Teamwork makes the dream work!
"The most challenging part of my job as a nurse is when my patients would rather stay in the hospital with you than go home. Some patients have no family or even a home to go to. Some have a home but cannot pay their light bill or afford the proper nutrition. Some cannot afford their medication, especially our diabetic patients due to insulin being so expensive. It’s heartbreaking. I do know we have the best case managers that help find programs for medications and funds to help support our patients when there is a need."
THE FUTURE: "For the future, I love what I do. And plan to continue my education and start the BSN program. I would like to further my education from there as well. I ultimately would like to become a nurse practitioner."
"As far as nursing, I would like to encourage people to become a part of the nursing profession. Nursing is very challenging but also very rewarding. Nurses are needed and what a way to give back."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: "Being a nurse during the coronavirus emergency is scary. You and your coworkers are challenged with the unknown. You test many patients and wait for an outcome. Nurses worry about being exposed and possibly exposing their families. Some have been exposed and have to spend several days away from their loved ones. We currently have universal masking, which we are very fortunate to have considering the amount of shortage you hear about."
"TRMC administration does a great job with keeping their employees updated on changes. As of now, I am unsure of when any restrictions will be lifted."
"Being a nurse during the coronavirus emergency is also emotional. I have patients who are very sick and are not able to see some of the most important people in their life. Patients see our faces masked, which can be scary to some of them.
"Families are worried about not being there with their loved ones while they are sick. Our goal is to keep ourselves and our patients safe. Most are very understanding and we are able to update via telephone. Good communication is essential during these times.
