'Buy Local': Web page makes it easy to support local businesses

Local businesses are vital to our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Those loyal customers are YOU.

“Buy Local” is The Times and Democrat’s initiative to partner with local businesses and sponsors in an effort to allow shoppers to easily connect during the holiday season to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card or gift certificate through this digital marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available. These local businesses need this important revenue now to help them through this difficult economic time that continues through a traditionally busy holiday shopping season.

Special thanks go to the City of Orangeburg for stepping up as the presenting sponsor of this initiative. The sponsorships allow for the gift card listing to be free to any local business — there are no setup fees or any other charges associated with this listing for any local business. Supporting sponsors include the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA); Valet Technologies; and Williams and Williams, Attorneys at Law.