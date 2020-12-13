'Buy Local': Web page makes it easy to support local businesses

“Buy Local” is The Times and Democrat’s initiative to partner with local businesses and sponsors in an effort to allow shoppers to easily connect during the holiday season to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card or gift certificate through this digital marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available.

Special thanks go to the City of Orangeburg for stepping up as the presenting sponsor of this initiative. The sponsorships allow for the gift card listing to be free to any local business — there are no setup fees or any other charges associated with this listing for any local business. Supporting sponsors include the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA); Valet Technologies; and Williams and Williams, Attorneys at Law.

Check out the Buy Local page to see the local businesses including restaurants, retailers, personal services, grocery and more offering gift cards or gift certificates. Once you reach the site, search by city (Orangeburg) or paper (The Times and Democrat). Click on the link below:

And any local businesses wanting to participate in the free gift card listing can be included by filling out the form at Cognitoforms.com/Wehaa/BuyLocalGiftCardDirectory or calling 803-533-5528 or emailing chall@timesanddemocrat.com.