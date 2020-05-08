Bulldog Battalion commissions 18

Bulldog Battalion graduate Brig. Gen. David M. Jenkins, '88, was the keynote speaker for South Carolina State University's virtual spring Commissioning Ceremony on Thursday.
Since its establishment in 1947, the Bulldog Battalion has equipped students with the skills needed to lead on and off the battlefield. Those who train with the Bulldog Battalion are among the nation's most regarded military officers who have blazed trails for others to follow.
The spring 2020 honorees are:
South Carolina State University
- Ezekiel Nathanael Carter, from Beaufort, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in the Quartermaster Corps branch.
- Jayme Alexia Chisholm, from Hardeeville, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in the Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Aorran Tez Corbett, a distinguished military graduate from Sumter, will be commissioned active duty, Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Keisha Chanay Henderson, from Blythewood, will be commissioned active duty, Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Tyree Devonte McDonald, from Blythewood, will be commissioned active duty in the Signal Corps branch.
- TyShaundrea Voniqua O'Banner, a distinguished military graduate from Cummings, will be commissioned Army Reserves in the Signal Corps branch.
- Michael Darius Parker, from Summerville, will be commissioned active duty in Military Police branch.
- Roosevelt Joel Perry, from Columbia, will be commissioned active duty in Ordnance Corps branch.
- Damien Alonzo Smith, from Hopkins, will be commissioned active duty in Ordnance Corps branch.
- Briana Alexis Swinton, from Fayetteville, N.C., will receive a degree in criminal justice. She will be commissioned Army Reserves in Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Rabekah Josetta Taylor, from Ridgeland, will be commissioned Army Reserves in Military Police branch.
- Todd Langston Wood, from Elgin, will be commissioned Army Reserves in Signal Corps branch.
Claflin University
- Deanna Antoinette Brown, from Norway, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Brandon Traivon Guinyard, from Orangeburg, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Ordnance Corps branch.
- Hien Thai Nguyen Kreeger, from Seattle, Washington, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Irana Domini Praileau, a distinguished military graduate from Charlotte, North Carolina, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Military Intelligence Corps branch.
- Da'Ja Ma'Esha Louise-Lynn Smalls, from St. Helena Island, will be commissioned National Guard and will serve in Transportation Corps branch.
- Cyntasia Domineek-Alexandria Wright, from Bamberg, will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Signal Corps branch.
