Bulldog Battalion commissioning 18 in virtual ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bulldog Battalion graduate, Brig. Gen. David M. Jenkins, '88, will keynote the university's virtual spring Commissioning Ceremony on Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m.

The virtual ceremony will be held via the Go To Meeting app (Meeting Id: 114-599-037) to comply with the recommended social distancing practices following the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Since its establishment in 1947, the Bulldog Battalion has equipped students with the skills needed to lead on and off the battlefield. Those who train with the Bulldog Battalion are among the nation's most regarded military officers who have blazed trails for others to follow.

The students, who will receive their commissions as officers, have made a commitment to serve our nation with integrity, courage and perseverance. The spring 2020 honorees are:

South Carolina State University