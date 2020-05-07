Bulldog Battalion commissioning 18 in virtual ceremony

Bulldog Battalion graduate, Brig. Gen. David M. Jenkins, '88, will keynote the university's virtual spring Commissioning Ceremony on Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
The virtual ceremony will be held via the Go To Meeting app (Meeting Id: 114-599-037) to comply with the recommended social distancing practices following the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Since its establishment in 1947, the Bulldog Battalion has equipped students with the skills needed to lead on and off the battlefield. Those who train with the Bulldog Battalion are among the nation's most regarded military officers who have blazed trails for others to follow.
The students, who will receive their commissions as officers, have made a commitment to serve our nation with integrity, courage and perseverance. The spring 2020 honorees are:
South Carolina State University
- Ezekiel Nathanael Carter, from Beaufort, South Carolina will receive a degree in criminal justice. He will be commissioned active duty and will serve in the Quartermaster Corps branch.
- Jayme Alexia Chisholm, from Hardeeville, South Carolina will receive a degree in criminal justice. She will be commissioned active duty and will serve in the Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Aorran Tez Corbett, a distinguished military graduate from Sumter, South Carolina will receive a degree in criminal justice. He will be commissioned active duty, Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Keisha Chanay Henderson, from Blythewood, South Carolina will receive a master's degree in business administration. She will be commissioned active duty, Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Tyree Devonte McDonald, from Blythewood, South Carolina will receive a degree in business management. He will be commissioned active duty in the Signal Corps branch.
- TyShaundrea Voniqua O'Banner, a distinguished military graduate from Cummings, South Carolina will receive a degree in computer science. She will be commissioned Army Reserves in the Signal Corps branch.
- Michael Darius Parker, from Summerville, South Carolina will receive a degree in business marketing. He will be commissioned active duty in Military Police branch.
- Roosevelt Joel Perry, from Columbia, South Carolina will receive a degree in criminal justice. He will be commissioned active duty in Ordnance Corps branch.
- Damien Alonzo Smith, from Hopkins, South Carolina will receive a degree in mechanical engineering technology. He will be commissioned active duty in Ordnance Corps branch.
- Briana Alexis Swinton, from Fayetteville, North Carolina will receive a degree in criminal justice. She will be commissioned Army Reserves in Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Rabekah Josetta Taylor, from Ridgeland, South Carolina will receive a degree in criminal justice. She will be commissioned Army Reserves in Military Police branch.
- Todd Langston Wood, from Elgin, South Carolina will receive a degree in computer science with a concentration in cyber security. He will be commissioned Army Reserves in Signal Corps branch.
Claflin University
- Deanna Antoinette Brown, from Norway, South Carolina will receive a degree in psychology. She will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Brandon Traivon Guinyard, from Orangeburg, South Carolina will receive a degree in sociology. He will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Ordnance Corps branch.
- Hien Thai Nguyen Kreeger, from Seattle, Washington will receive a degree in business administration. She will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Adjutant General Corps branch.
- Irana Domini Praileau, a distinguished military graduate from Charlotte, North Carolina, will receive a degree in business administration. She will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Military Intelligence Corps branch.
- Da'Ja Ma'Esha Louise-Lynn Smalls, from St. Helena Island, South Carolina, will receive a degree in business administration. She will be commissioned National Guard and will serve in Transportation Corps branch.
- Cyntasia Domineek-Alexandria Wright, from Bamberg, South Carolina will receive a degree in marketing. She will be commissioned active duty and will serve in Signal Corps branch.
Brig. Gen. Jenkins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from S.C. State University. He also earned a master's degree in international business from Xavier University and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army Senior Staff College in Carlisle, Virginia.
In his civilian career, Jenkins serves as the senior manager of the Strategic Program Management Office at Lexmark International. Additionally, Jenkins serves in a new role as assistant adjutant general, in which he promotes the resilience of South Carolina service members and their families.
Jenkins has served in several key leadership roles in the South Carolina National Guard for the past 26 years and has received numerous military awards and honors.
For more information about the spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremony, contact retired Lt. Col. Anthony Watson at (803) 533-3604 or awatso9@scsu.edu.
