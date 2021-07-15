Broadband grants include T&D Region counties

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff has issued Notices to Proceed to 18 internet service providers in 22 counties for almost $30 million in projects to expand broadband availability in rural areas of need.

Earlier this year, the Joint Bond Review Committee approved the allocation of $30 million for a competitive rural infrastructure grant program to be administered by ORS in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and on May 14, ORS began accepting applications for projects in eligible counties on a 1:1 matching basis.

Projects were awarded in the following counties: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Orangeburg and Williamsburg.

The following companies submitted successful grant applications: Aiken Electric Cooperative, CenturyLink, Comcast, Comporium, Farmers Telephone Cooperative (FTC), Hargray, Home Telecom, Horry Telephone Cooperative (HTC), Lynches River Electric Cooperative, Newberry Electric Cooperative, Orangeburg County, Palmetto Telephone Communications, Revolution D, Sandhill Telephone Cooperative, Tri-County Electric Cooperative and TruVista.