Broadband available in Cameron, St. Matthews

Faster broadband is now available from Kinetic by Windstream. As part of ongoing investments in its 18-state network footprint, Kinetic has deployed fiber to bring faster internet to the homes and businesses of Cameron and St. Matthews.

“Fast, reliable broadband is central to the economic development of the communities we serve, and we are proud to make this investment in Cameron and St. Matthews,” said Jeff Small, president of the company’s consumer and small and midsize business segment. “We’re proud to empower the communities we serve with access to the fastest internet services available anywhere.”

The deployment brings up to gig speeds to approximately 1,500 homes and businesses in the area. Residential customers can take advantage of these speeds to work from home, to stream video or for gaming while safely navigating the internet with the benefit of award-winning Kinetic Secure service. Business customers can take advantage of fiber-fast speed offers together with Kinetic’s reliable voice and award-winning collaboration system.