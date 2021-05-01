Booming inland port to expand in Upstate S.C.

Since opening in 2013 with BMW Manufacturing Co. as the launch customer, Inland Port Greer has consistently broken records for cargo handled. In March, Inland Port Greer reported its busiest month in history with 16,688 rail moves, up 20.3% from last March. Fiscal-year-to-date, Inland Port Greer has handled 119,460 rail moves, up nearly 5% from the same time a year prior.

“BMW Manufacturing’s success as the largest automotive exporter by value in the United States would not be possible without our strong relationship with SC Ports,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “We export 70% of our South Carolina-made vehicles through the Port of Charleston to 125 countries around the world. BMW was also the first customer for S.C. Ports’ rail-served Inland Port Greer in 2013. Inland Port Greer has proved incredibly beneficial to our supply chain. We depend on reliability and speed to produce every car to order, and S.C. Ports continues to deliver for BMW.”