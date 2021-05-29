Book explores civil rights movement; Delano Middleton’s story shared through fiction

The 33-year-old continued, “The timeline has been set up between like a six-month period, but it focuses on just kind some of his ups and downs. I wanted to tell it through the lens of my father, through the lens of a 10-year-old, similar to kind of like a 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' or 'Monday's Not Coming,' having a young person's purview be what structures something that's a very deep subject matter, something that is really tough.”

In the book, which is a little over 100 pages long, he explores who Delano was from those who knew him best.

“Delano was the person who steered the plow for the family. He was a person who had a sense of humor. He was a person who was about 6-4” or 6-5”. According to people that were close to him, he was sprouting up. His best friend said he was recruited by Kansas State to play football.

“One of the things he shared was the fact that he had dreams. He wanted to own property, he wanted to get a type of household that was behind Whittaker. Whittaker is what was to the African-Americans of that time kind of the place of prominence,” Middleton said.