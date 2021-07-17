Boeing, Clemson join to expand Black, Latino opportunities

Boeing’s financial investment establishes a STEM track for attendees and provides funding for 400 Tiger Alliance students and approximately 100 students from South Carolina’s I-95 Corridor to attend the Men of Color Summit. Boeing has also leveraged the company’s relationship with the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to initiate additional partnerships between Clemson and other national partners supporting young men of color.

The historically sold-out summit is centered around closing the opportunity gap for Black and Latino high school men and focuses on career and professional development; entrepreneurship; masculinity and personal identity; retention rates, graduation and student achievement; and social and community engagement.

“Boeing leads the way in recognizing the value of a diverse workforce and putting the muscle behind building an infrastructure to ensure its success,” said Lee Gill, Clemson’s chief diversity officer and special assistant to the president. “We cannot thank them enough for sharing their vision and investment in South Carolina’s promising young men of color, and we look forward to the continued growth of this partnership and our programming to benefit those within our state and beyond.