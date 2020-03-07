Boat builder locating in Richland

COLUMBIA – Xplor Boatworks LLC, a specialty recreational boat designer and manufacturer, announced Friday plans to establish operations in Richland County. The company’s more than $3.4 million investment is projected to create 63 new jobs.
Founded in 2017, Xplor Boatworks designs and manufactures specialty boats such as the X18 and the X24 Andros, and is working on releasing new skiff and center console boats up to 33 feet long. Xplor Boatworks, LLC utilizes state-of-the-art production methods to ensure the highest-quality finished products, with the least amount of variance, ensuring maximum strength-to-weight ratios.
Located at 1124 Pineview Drive in Columbia, Xplor Boatworks, LLC’s new facility will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand.
The company’s facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Xplor Boatworks, LLC team should visit https://xplorboatworks.com/contact/.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Richland County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.
“The new location for Xplor Boatworks, LLC in Richland County, South Carolina is a significant step forward for our company. We are very excited and proud to be part of the boat manufacturing industry here in Columbia. This location provides us all of the resources we could wish for, including a wealth of experienced and talented people who have been enormously helpful in developing and growing our company. We would all like to pass on our gratitude to the state of South Carolina, Richland County and the local community for the enthusiasm and support they have all shown,” Xplor Boatworks Managing Director and CFO Hugh Huston said.
“South Carolina continues to build a reputation for itself as a state that not only makes things but makes them well. Today’s announcement by Xplor Boatworks, LLC is further proof to the world that South Carolina has everything companies need to continue making state-of-the-art products,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.