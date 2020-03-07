Boat builder locating in Richland

Founded in 2017, Xplor Boatworks designs and manufactures specialty boats such as the X18 and the X24 Andros, and is working on releasing new skiff and center console boats up to 33 feet long. Xplor Boatworks, LLC utilizes state-of-the-art production methods to ensure the highest-quality finished products, with the least amount of variance, ensuring maximum strength-to-weight ratios.

“The new location for Xplor Boatworks, LLC in Richland County, South Carolina is a significant step forward for our company. We are very excited and proud to be part of the boat manufacturing industry here in Columbia. This location provides us all of the resources we could wish for, including a wealth of experienced and talented people who have been enormously helpful in developing and growing our company. We would all like to pass on our gratitude to the state of South Carolina, Richland County and the local community for the enthusiasm and support they have all shown,” Xplor Boatworks Managing Director and CFO Hugh Huston said.