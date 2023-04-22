Four Claflin University freshmen are receiving an intimate look at the challenges, opportunities and skills necessary to succeed in the hyper-competitive corporate environment of the 21st century as the inaugural class of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Scholars.

The students also receive full scholarships and free room and board for four years, internships, and mentoring from company executives.

Siri Davis, Kamara Chima, Alexander Mills and Aiyana Uter are Claflin's BlueScholars. BCBS also selected students from Benedict College.

They recently began monthly lunch-and-learn sessions with executives from BCBS of South Carolina. The students will begin internships and engage in career development workshops during the program's second year.

The students share mutual backgrounds as high-achieving high school scholars who arrived at Claflin with impressive academic credentials. Their diverse interests beyond the classroom include sports, music, and community activism.

The scholars are acutely aware that lofty expectations come with full scholarships and access to corporate mentors. The students are preparing for employment opportunities at BlueCross, and all four are envisioning how they can fit into the corporate healthcare arena.

Siri Davis is an accounting major from Orangeburg, with a minor in computer science. She believes working at the health care company will be symbiotic -- matching her skill for navigating technology that constantly evolves with the company's complex databases.

"This scholarship is fantastic," says Davis, the youngest of three and the second sibling to attend Claflin.

Both older siblings are college graduates, and her parents were prepared to help their third college student. However, the BlueScholars all-expenses award has been a welcomed bonus to Davis's self-described "middle-class Black family, where education is always important."

"We meet with an executive every month, and they each have a separate lesson plan for us," Davis says of the monthly sessions. "We recently participated in an interactive session about self-awareness."

With that session in mind, Davis points out that she enjoys campus life while continuing to excel in the classroom. She is balancing life as a college student with the goal of graduating within four years.

"Many students arrive at college and are unable to balance the social aspects of campus life with their academics responsibilities," says Davis says, who was enrolled in college preparatory courses in pharmacy while attending the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions. Her extracurricular activities include being a scholar athlete on Claflin's Lady Panthers volleyball team and helping players from her former high school – HSHP – develop their volleyball skills.

Heeding the voice of her parents and her own, achieving academic success is a priority. She was an honor-roll student all four years in high school and has made the President's List at Claflin.

"Balance is important," Davis says. "My advice to anyone is to consider what you learn from everything. I've taken much of what I learned and needed and applied it to what I'm doing now and as I prepare for the future. I want to be ready for the corporate world."