BERNADETTE FREDERICK, REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 'Not profession for faint of heart'

THE NOMINATION: Tiffany Majors has known nurse Bernadette Frederick all of her life. “Over the past four years, her medical expertise has become invaluable to myself and my family. I have had several family members hospitalized at RMC and Bernadette always checked in with them before and after her shift to provide my family updates.”

Majors lives out of town and said that it was a huge relief knowing Bernadette would go above and beyond for people who weren’t even her patients. Bernadette was there when her uncle was taken off of life support to provide medical insight and well as emotional and spiritual support to a grieving family. Knowing Bernadette was there provided a sense of comfort beyond words.

As a veteran, Bernadette takes great honor in serving other veterans at WJB Dorn’s Orangeburg Clinic, ensuring that they have the highest level of care as if they were members of her own family. Majors said it is one of Bernadette’s greatest sources of happiness.

“Bernadette is one of the most hard-working and compassionate nurses I know. During the COVID-19 crisis, Bernadette has continued to work tirelessly at RMC and Dorn’s Orangeburg clinic to ensure that any patients under her watch receive the best care possible during this crisis.”