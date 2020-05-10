BERNADETTE FREDERICK, REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 'Not profession for faint of heart'

THE NOMINATION: Tiffany Majors has known nurse Bernadette Frederick all of her life. “Over the past four years, her medical expertise has become invaluable to myself and my family. I have had several family members hospitalized at RMC and Bernadette always checked in with them before and after her shift to provide my family updates.”
Majors lives out of town and said that it was a huge relief knowing Bernadette would go above and beyond for people who weren’t even her patients. Bernadette was there when her uncle was taken off of life support to provide medical insight and well as emotional and spiritual support to a grieving family. Knowing Bernadette was there provided a sense of comfort beyond words.
As a veteran, Bernadette takes great honor in serving other veterans at WJB Dorn’s Orangeburg Clinic, ensuring that they have the highest level of care as if they were members of her own family. Majors said it is one of Bernadette’s greatest sources of happiness.
“Bernadette is one of the most hard-working and compassionate nurses I know. During the COVID-19 crisis, Bernadette has continued to work tirelessly at RMC and Dorn’s Orangeburg clinic to ensure that any patients under her watch receive the best care possible during this crisis.”
BERNADETTE FREDERICK, Orangeburg: "My name is Bernadette Frederick and am a graduate of Claflin University and South Carolina State University nursing school. I am a U.S. Air Force/Army veteran. Currently I am working on 3 West at the Regional Medical Center. I have worked at RMC for the past 25 years in various units of the hospital, ranging in position from charge to bedside nurse. My other job is working for the Veterans Administration hospital taking care of veterans in their home who are challenged with getting out of home for medical care.
"I have been a licensed nurse for 28 years, starting out as a medical specialist/EMT in the military, and worked my way up to RN-BSN. I am originally a native New York, but Orangeburg is home. I come from a large family with eight siblings, which I have a twin sister. I recently lost my oldest sister in New York during this pandemic, which has been devastating to our family.
"I am a mother of two amazing children, a daughter and son, Dominique and Marvin, and am a proud breast cancer survivor. Through it all, I have been committed and continue to work providing care to our community with the strength of God."
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "The nursing profession was not my life goal. I went into the Air-Force as a medical specialist to help a sibling through school and later went on to become an LPN. I eventually fell in love with nursing after being a certified EMT in South Carolina for nine years while in the military.
"In addition, I went back to school and became a BSN-RN after many years in the medical field."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "I have had what seems to be thousands of experiences spanning triumphs, disasters and humorous things over the years. However, I can recall a young man in his 30s came into the hospital. He was an alcoholic despite treatment efforts. He was given a poor prognosis for survival and he physically appeared to be dying, but he survived and went into a long-term care facility. He is still living today and is progressing well with hopes of going home one day. It was miraculous to witness and provided a level of hope and success."
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding part of nursing is seeing people at their worst and then watching them blossom into better health after being medically treated.
"The most challenging part of nursing is the slow process of healing and getting the patient and/or family members to get on board with the doctors’ plan. Unfortunately, oftentimes patients and family members can pose a challenge because they think they know more than the physician or nurse caring for them. It is a barrier sometimes in a patient’s healing process."
THE FUTURE: "My future goal is to pass the baton to a younger brighter nurse who can be at the bedside to assist in the care of patients. It is my desire to retire in the next two years.
"Nursing has a bright future for those who take the challenge of loving, caring, and possessing a non-selfish attitude. Nursing is not a glamorous job. There are times people vomit, bleed, defecate, use profanity, become combative, spit, and even swing at you.
"However, despite all this, there are many career paths for nursing which will offer opportunities and financial rewards in the future. Bedside nursing will become a challenge and lesser patient-to-nurse ratios will have to be established to keep nurses at bedside. Patients will be even sicker in the future as people are living longer with more health problems. It is not a profession for the faint of heart, but for someone who desires to reap the long-term benefits. Nursing has it has its own rewards and can be a great profession in which to learn and grow."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: "Nursing during the COVID-19 has been challenging, creating new ways of doing things while thinking about the best process to care for patients and to keep staff safe to enable them to take care of patients. Families not being able to visit and stay at the bedside all night has presented a challenge for patients. However, patients being able to get uninterrupted rest has allowed their healing process to be accelerated. COVID-19 should impact our future in how we treat patients medically. I believe we will treat more acute issues inside of the hospital setting and allow chronic illness to be treated by primary physicians outside of a hospital setting when possible. Everyone will be more aware of everyday health and best practices to stay safe."
