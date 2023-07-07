Edisto Beer Garden in downtown Orangeburg will hold a grand opening July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 148 Seaboard St., the business aims to become a go-to destination for locals and beer enthusiasts within a 45-mile radius.

The brainchild of owners Martin Roache and DeVore Irick, Edisto Beer Garden promises a unique experience with its grounds and a concept that is unique in Orangeburg.

Eddie Halsell, the general manager of Edisto Beer Garden, has an expertise and passion for great food that will ensure that every guest's experience at Edisto Beer Garden is exceptional, the owners said in a press release.

The grand-opening festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., in collaboration with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce. Invited guests will take part in the ceremony.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the business will open to the public, offering entertainment, food and an extensive selection of craft beer. The atmosphere will be complemented by a live band and DJ.

Edisto Beer Garden's menu has a wide range of options, from pulled-pork sliders to wings, and from fried fish to smoked beef brisket. The menu also includes a variety of sides, such as potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and fries.

"Craft beer enthusiasts will be pleased to discover that Edisto Beer Garden offers an impressive selection of 14 different types of beers, alongside a full bar to cater to all preferences. Whether attendees are seasoned beer connoisseurs or simply looking to enjoy a refreshing drink, Edisto Beer Garden aims to provide an unparalleled beverage experience," the owners stated.

For more information, visit the official Edisto Beer Garden social media at Edisto Beer Garden on Facebook and EdistoBeer on Instagram.