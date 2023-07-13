The grand opening of Edisto Beer Garden in downtown Orangeburg on Saturday brought out more than 1,000 people.

The brainchild of owners Martin Roache and DeVore Irick, Edisto Beer Garden at 148 Seaboard St. promises a unique experience with its grounds and a concept that is unique in Orangeburg. The business aims to become a go-to destination for locals and beer enthusiasts within a 45-mile radius.

Residents and tourists alike gathered at the location to enjoy an evening of cuisine, artisan beer and joyful festivities.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, City Administrator Sidney Evering and members of Orangeburg city and county councils participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was presided over by Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla.

Edisto Beer Garden Elected officials and others joined in the grand opening Saturday of Edisto Beer Garden.

Roache, one of the owners, said: "This is a huge turning point for Orangeburg." The official launch of Edisto Beer Garden "adds to the vibrant fabric of our city and creates a special gathering space for residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the best that our community has to offer."

"This location is amazing!" Teresa Williams, a visitor, said. "The food is out of this world, and the beer selection is great. I'm ecstatic that Orangeburg has a beer garden like this at last. It alters everything for our neighborhood."

The enthusiasm and joy that echoed throughout the arena were illuminated as the night wore on by a fireworks show that broke out in the sky. Dancing followed.

Terrell Thomas, a local, said, "I never anticipated we'd have such a fantastic venue in our community. It's evidence of the development and growth taking place in Orangeburg. This place will promote community interaction and strengthen the local economy."

Evering, the city administrator, said, "I am incredibly proud to see the success of Edisto Beer Garden. There is no doubt that this location will be an important resource for our neighborhood, bringing in tourists and encouraging a feeling of community. We anticipate that this business will help Orangeburg continue to grow and prosper."

Beer garden Edisto Beer Garden is a newly established beer garden located on Seaboard Street in Orangeburg.

Eddie Halsell, general manager of Edisto Beer Garden, has an expertise and passion for great food that will ensure that every guest's experience at Edisto Beer Garden is exceptional, the owners said in a press release.

Edisto Beer Garden's menu has a wide range of options, from pulled-pork sliders to wings, and from fried fish to smoked beef brisket. The menu also includes a variety of sides, such as potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and fries.

"Craft beer enthusiasts will be pleased to discover that Edisto Beer Garden offers an impressive selection of 14 different types of beers, alongside a full bar to cater to all preferences. Whether attendees are seasoned beer connoisseurs or simply looking to enjoy a refreshing drink, Edisto Beer Garden aims to provide an unparalleled beverage experience," the owners stated.

For more information, visit the official Edisto Beer Garden social media at Edisto Beer Garden on Facebook and EdistoBeer on Instagram.