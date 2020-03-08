Bamberg Legal expanding Orangeburg County operations

Local attorney and state Rep. Justin Bamberg announces that Bamberg Legal LLC has completed its expansion of the personal injury law firm’s Orangeburg County operations.]
Located in the former Orangeburg County Democratic Party Headquarters of the former Pioneer Credit Union building at 870 John C. Calhoun Drive and focused on innovation in the field of personal injury litigation, the office building also includes its own fully equipped in-house courtroom.
The firm is also pleased to announce that longtime Orangeburg attorney Jerrod A. Anderson of Anderson Law Offices P.A. has joined the firm, which will continue to focus primarily on personal injury matters, including car wrecks, tractor-trailer wrecks, insurance bad faith and civil rights litigation. Bamberg Legal is expanding its practice areas to also include important life management areas such as wills, trusts and estates.
“We built a law firm founded on the basic concept of community before profit,” said Bamberg, whose Bamberg location includes its own in-house public barber shop. “We started out just over three years ago with nothing but a vision for tomorrow, but with hard work, impenetrable faith and loyal supporters, we have grown to a staff of 10, including our unique Community Outreach Division.”
You have free articles remaining.
Bamberg said that he is working with South Carolina State University, Claflin University and Voorhees College to launch a HBCU internship program. The program will accept one student per institution to intern with the firm for one academic year to obtain legal experience. Each intern will also gain valuable legislative experience accompanying Bamberg to the S.C. State House during the internship.
“Being a first-generation college graduate, I recognize the importance of young people having a legitimate opportunity to learn from someone who looks like them and is doing exactly what they hope to one day do. I never had that opportunity growing up around here, and there is no reason for the next group of young leaders to face the same obstacles in pursuing their dreams that I faced chasing down mine,” Bamberg said.
Deputy Director of Community Outreach and Claflin Alumni Anthony Hallmon said that he is excited about what the future holds
“I was raised right here in Orangeburg and know firsthand the possibilities that lie ahead for not just the firm but Orangeburg County as a whole. We are here to serve this community across the board – from the courtroom to your classroom to your church – because we know that there is truly more to ‘justice’ in a community at the end of the day than a law firm getting a check,” Hallmon said.