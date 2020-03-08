Bamberg Legal expanding Orangeburg County operations

“Being a first-generation college graduate, I recognize the importance of young people having a legitimate opportunity to learn from someone who looks like them and is doing exactly what they hope to one day do. I never had that opportunity growing up around here, and there is no reason for the next group of young leaders to face the same obstacles in pursuing their dreams that I faced chasing down mine,” Bamberg said.

Deputy Director of Community Outreach and Claflin Alumni Anthony Hallmon said that he is excited about what the future holds

“I was raised right here in Orangeburg and know firsthand the possibilities that lie ahead for not just the firm but Orangeburg County as a whole. We are here to serve this community across the board – from the courtroom to your classroom to your church – because we know that there is truly more to ‘justice’ in a community at the end of the day than a law firm getting a check,” Hallmon said.

