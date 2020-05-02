Bamberg firm makes tiny parts to fill big gaps amid coronavirus pandemic

The company is also committed to employing individuals from the local community.

“Being in such a rural community, we look for local people that want to stay local, want to stay in these small towns. We believe this is an advantage, especially with this pandemic going on. We want people that want to stay here and have a good attitude and a good work ethic,” Cornforth said.

Bamberg resident Josh Kinsey is among them. The 24-year-old has been employed at Phoenix Specialty for a little more than two years.

“It feels great to have a job. I’m happy that I still have one. A lot of people don’t,” said Kinsey, noting that he enjoys his work environment.

“The people treat you good. They work with you and are understanding. I always have work. I make a lot of aerospace parts and different kinds of parts for different customers,” he said.

Cornforth said, “He’s running computerized equipment. Josh went and got an education and with that education, it allows him to start at Phoenix, where we can teach him more. He can still continue to learn while he’s here. Josh has got a good opportunity for the future just like all of our employees do.”