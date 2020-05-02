Bamberg firm makes tiny parts to fill big gaps amid coronavirus pandemic

A Bamberg company that has been a leading supplier of custom specialty parts for more than a century is providing parts for some of the nation’s most in-demand products during the coronavirus pandemic, including those for ventilators and hand sanitizer pumps.
Located at 7433 Main Highway, Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing is currently operating at full capacity and providing gainful employment for more than 100 full-time employees. It has operated since 1907.
“Phoenix has 125 full-time employees. We have hired three new employees in the last couple weeks. Thankfully, we have enough work to keep our employees busy,” Phoenix Specialty Sales Manager Steve Cornforth said.
“Our broad customer base has helped us weather this economic downturn. We are still operating normal here at Phoenix. Our daily work hours and weekly schedules have not changed,” he said.
Cornforth said the coronavirus has created an obvious need for ventilators and hand sanitizer, with Phoenix Specialty having “manufactured almost $2.5 million parts for ventilators and hand sanitizer pumps.”
“Phoenix Specialty is operating at full capacity during this time. Our team is available and willing to help both our existing customers and any new customers during this pandemic. In fact, some of the ventilator parts we have manufactured are for new customers,” he said.
Cornforth added, “We have expedited many orders to help as much as we can during this time, and we are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure our customers are taken care of.”
Washers, gaskets, water jet parts, shims, spacers, screw machine components, seals and specialty stampings are among the items manufactured at Phoenix Specialty.
Numerous secondary operations include dot peening and computerized numerically controlled machining, Cornforth said.
Computer numerical control, or CNC, is a method for automating control of machine tools through the use of software embedded in a microcomputer attached to the tool.
“Phoenix has the capability to stamp parts from .001 inches thick to .250 inches and up to 6 inches in diameter. All of our parts are made in America. Not only do we manufacture American, we buy American. In addition, we keep an extensive amount of raw materials on hand. So customers do not have to wait long periods for their products to arrive,” Cornforth said.
The company also offers managed inventory.
“How this works is our customers give us a blanket order and an estimated annual usage. We produce their parts, stock them in our warehouse and ship the product when they need it. This is done with no extra charges and no hidden fees. Phoenix will also guarantee the price for one year. We are committed to help reducing our customer’s supply chain risk,” Cornforth said.
The company is also committed to employing individuals from the local community.
“Being in such a rural community, we look for local people that want to stay local, want to stay in these small towns. We believe this is an advantage, especially with this pandemic going on. We want people that want to stay here and have a good attitude and a good work ethic,” Cornforth said.
Bamberg resident Josh Kinsey is among them. The 24-year-old has been employed at Phoenix Specialty for a little more than two years.
“It feels great to have a job. I’m happy that I still have one. A lot of people don’t,” said Kinsey, noting that he enjoys his work environment.
“The people treat you good. They work with you and are understanding. I always have work. I make a lot of aerospace parts and different kinds of parts for different customers,” he said.
Cornforth said, “He’s running computerized equipment. Josh went and got an education and with that education, it allows him to start at Phoenix, where we can teach him more. He can still continue to learn while he’s here. Josh has got a good opportunity for the future just like all of our employees do.”
Kinsey, a Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School graduate, later earned his degree in machining technology from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
“It helped me a lot,” Kinsey said.
Cornforth said Phoenix Specialty’s customer base is spread across several areas, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, medical, electronics, energy and telecommunications.
He acknowledged that even being an essential business has its challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The hardest part for us has been social distancing and the hourly and daily sanitizing of our work areas. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we will continue to work safely during this pandemic. Many of our customers have been working from home, so it has been a little more challenging to reach some of them,” Cornforth said.
He said the company makes efforts to reach potential customers through a variety of means, including through trade shows and trade publications.
“We also send brochures and line cards to our internet leads, have postings on social media and use Google ads,” Cornforth said.
Cornforth said part of the company’s overall mission is simple.
“We want to give our employees an opportunity to earn a living, to provide for their families, but to also have an opportunity to move up in the company when the need arises,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.