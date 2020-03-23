Bamberg: DOJ's proposed emergency powers a threat to civil liberties

COLUMBIA – State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, has written a letter to the United States Department of Justice, expressing his concern over a proposal to institute new emergency powers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter was also sent to Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman James E. Clyburn and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
In the letter, Bamberg, expresses deep concern regarding reports that the DOJ is now proposing to institute new emergency powers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“As Americans, we must protect our civil rights and liberties at all costs – especially during times of emergency. Without them, our country is no different than those who substitute true leadership for dictatorship,” Bamberg said.
He warned that the proposed suspension of habeas corpus and other foundational principles of the American rule of law “would cause a constitutional crisis that many are concerned we will never recover from.”
According to Bamberg, reports indicate that the requested emergency powers would allow any chief judge of any district court to halt court proceedings for an indefinite amount of time during an emergency situation, including natural disaster, civil disobedience or other emergency situation. Reportedly, this would apply to “any statutes or rules of procedure otherwise affecting pre-arrest, post-arrest, pre-trial, trial, and post-trial procedures.”
Bamberg said, “This proposal is vague, overbroad, and un-American. On its face, this proposal allows for the indefinite detention of American citizens, in a shocking affront to centuries of American jurisprudence.”
According to him, other proposals include sweeping changes to the statute of limitations on criminal investigations and civil proceedings, and restrictions on applying for asylum. He said that to shift federal court procedure now, in the midst of a crisis, would only add to citizen confusion in this moment and undermine the rule of law.
“As the United States struggles to protect the health and safety of its citizens, this move by the Department of Justice appears to be nothing more than a political power grab by an arm of the federal government. Certainly, the Department of Justice can confront the challenges presented by COVID-19 without undermining the basic Constitutional rights that protect Americans,” Bamberg said.
“We may be fighting this virus for a long time. However, we are not just fighting a virus – we are fighting for America – and winning a war against COVID-19 means absolutely nothing if we lose ourselves, our principles, and our democracy in the process,” he said. “America cannot afford to suspend our citzens’ liberties until the day we finally eradicate this disease. Instead, we must stay true to our values as Americans, by resolving to protect not only the lives of the people living here but our long-established legal safeguards during this emergency.”