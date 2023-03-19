BAMBERG -- Bamberg County is inching closer to completing a portion of the work designed to transform its defunct hospital into a multiservice complex.

County Administrator Joey Preston updated County Council members on the project during a March 14 meeting, stating that work on the new law enforcement center portion of the complex is nearing completion.

"About 10% remains on the punch list for the sheriff's department, and then we'll be meeting with the sheriff to start actually moving items into the building so we can get ready for our ribbon cutting," Preston said.

The health department portion of the complex is also nearing completion, he said.

"March 24 will be when the health department installs their furniture. The sheriff's furniture is already in," Preston said, noting construction is complete on the complex's main canopy, with the canopy for the health department portion to be started in the next two weeks.

Upgrade work along the front of the complex, including the installation of underground storm drainage, is scheduled to be complete by April 11.

The law enforcement center is being named in honor of the late longtime Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell, whose family Preston said will be invited to the building's dedication, along with members of the law enforcement community from across the state.

The administrator also reported on the county courthouse renovation project.

Asbestos-abatement work has been completed, with the removal of items including carpet, shelving and acoustical ceiling tiles being removed now, he said.

Structural engineering work will make up the project's next phase.

"Once the engineers finish their work, which is going to be on March 27, we'll be able to bid that foundation work portion of the building out and get it going, and the rest of the building will come along right after that," Preston said.

He also reported on the improvement of roads within Denmark Technical College, one of several C Fund Committee projects underway in the county.

"We're going to be scheduling a road resurfacing groundbreaking. That's going to be coming up in the next couple of weeks. ... I know that Denmark Tech is really excited about this work that's going on on their campus because it's going to make that campus look more like a college campus now," Preston said.

"A little bit later, there will be some other things that'll come along such as some street lights and some other improvements for pedestrian safety that we're working on for that," he said.

Also during the meeting, Bamberg County Council gave final third reading approval to an ordinance authorizing an infrastructure credit agreement, including special source revenue credits, between Project Homegrown and the county.

Council also approved a resolution amending the master agreement for the establishment of the Quad-County Industrial Park between Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties to include additional property in Bamberg County for the inclusion of the expansion project.

Under the revenue-sharing agreement among the counties, the host county for the incoming industry will receive 70% of the tax revenues, with the remaining three counties receiving 10%.

SouthernCarolina Alliance Project Manager Josh Urwick said the expansion speaks volumes about the county.

"They want to stay here and continue to do business here. So I think that's great to keep in mind. We have another project also that are in discussions about another expansion here in Bamberg County," he said.

Urwick continued, "Since the last meeting, we've had four site visits, one up the road at CrossRhodes Industrial Park, and one in Denmark," noting that there has been interest expressed in the spec building located within Bamberg's 427-acre CrossRhodes Industrial Park.

Preston said $1.6 million of the investment will be in real property, with $1.2 million to be invested in tangible personal property, machinery and equipment.

"Project Homegrown will maintain its current payroll and create 30 new jobs over the next five years, (with) 99 employees total," the administrator said.

No one spoke during the public hearing that was held ahead of the council's consideration of the proposed ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of an infrastructure credit agreement.

In other matters, council heard from Tiffany Leaf, project director of the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP program, at Voorhees University.

GEAR UP is a federally funded discretionary grant program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.

Leaf said the university serves 92 students at Denmark-Olar Middle School and 127 at Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School.

"It would be nice if the community could speak on GEAR UP, if we could partner in any way possible. We help those students get ready for college, and we're starting with them in sixth and seventh grade," Leaf said.

GEAR UP provides six-year or seven-year grants to states and partnerships to provide services at high-poverty middle and high schools. GEAR UP grantees serve an entire cohort of students beginning no later than the seventh grade and follow the cohort through high school. GEAR UP funds are also used to provide college scholarships to low-income students.

"Everything we do for the students is free. There's no cost to the students or the parents. ... They also have a graduation coach at their school. ... She does two days at Bamberg, two days at Denmark and she alternates her Fridays," Leaf said, noting the program is willing to partner with as many schools as it can.

"We want to get more involved with the community so the parents can be aware. We are really struggling to get parent commitment and involvement. ... So we're really reaching out for help to see how we can partner in the community, which also will bring about partnership with the parents," she said.

Councilman Sharon Hammond said the local churches would be a good place to start and that she would provide Leaf with a contact list from which she can work.

Finance

County Treasurer Alice Johnson gave the January financial report, stating the county had $2,814,950.30 in income and expenditures of $1,127,558.86, with the county's regular account standing at a positive of $1,783,077.36 at the end of January.

County Finance Director T.M. Thomas reported the general fund had year-to-date revenues as of the end of January of $6,622,268, with expenses coming in at $5,059,443, for a positive general fund balance of $1,562,825.

"January was a good month as it relates to collections. Overall, countywide departments have continued to operate with their budget and within their expected bounds," he said.

County Controller Gina Smith gave a January cash report that included the cash balances all of the county's operating accounts.

"It's January, and it's a pretty easy time to give a cash report because the news is positive. You're going to see that on my report, too," she said, noting that the sum total of all the accounts in January had grown by $174,145 over the same time last year.

Other business

Council heard from County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. stating that there were 17 deaths and 21 autopsies completed in 2021 under his administration. There were 171 deaths and 24 autopsies completed in 2022.

"I've done seven (autopsies) already this year, (and) we've had 36 deaths already this year in Bamberg County," Hicks said, noting that he was concerned about the number of suspicious deaths he's been seeing.

County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg said suspicious and other deaths are investigated.

"There was mention about Bamberg County needing a crime scene investigator. We have law enforcement, that's what law enforcement does. If we can't investigate it ourselves, we contact SLED. Anytime there's a death, suspicious death, homicide, anything of that nature, when we're not sure about whether or not it's natural, it is investigated. So I just want to make sure that I'm clear with that not only to the council, but also to the community," Bamberg said.

The council also heard from Bamberg County resident Ruth McMillon about her concerns regarding Oak Grove Road.

"I'm here to ask for the county to please do something with the other part of Oak Grove Road where we live at because it's very muddy. You can't drive when it's raining heavy. Your car may bog down, and it's so slushy and filthy until I have to go in and get my car washed," McMillon said.

"This is the route that we need to take from 2247 Able Road, adjoining to Oak Grove Road. We can go out that way and save on gas and time. I would like for you to do something with that road," she said.

Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II said her concerns would be taken into consideration and the council would get back to her with a response.

Councilman Sharon Hammond said a response is long overdue.

I've tried to bring that to others' attention about her road. Now this has been over a number of years. I know she's frustrated. We gotta find a way to help her. First I heard there's not a lot of homes on that street. So they can't put in the dollars to pave the road, but I'm sure there's some way that we can help her," Hammond said.