BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council and Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston presented 21 employees with Continuous Years of Service awards.
The award presentation on Dec. 10 was followed by an employee luncheon. Bamberg County Council members Trent Kinard, chairman; Evert Comer Jr., and Sharon Hammond were present to honor the employees.
“Bamberg County benefits with each year of employee experience,” Preston said. “Every employee plays an integral role in serving the citizens of Bamberg County, from the county recycling centers, to the detention center, to the clerk of court’s office. This is a time to celebrate the collective years of experience and quality of our employees.”
Kinard presented each employee with an engraved pin commemorating their number of years of service.
“County Council appreciates each and every employee recognized here,” Kinard said. “Each position is valuable to ensure our community needs are met. We are grateful for their years of dedicated service.”
The longest-serving employees recognized this year included Clerk of Court Pedie Hiers and Coroner Willard Duncan, each recognized for 30 years of service to Bamberg County.
April Campbell of the assessor’s department was recognized for 20 years. Fifteen-year honorees are County Attorney Richard Ness, Director of Operations Bill Johnson and Eddie Williams of the sheriff’s department.
