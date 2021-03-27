BACK TO BUSINESS: Program to tell businesses' stories

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties, The Times and Democrat is launching an exciting Back to Business initiative.

This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their stories, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print. As our local economy re-emerges stronger than ever from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with our local business community to build the future, one success story at a time.

This program comes on the heels of the company-wide highly successful Local Marketing Grant and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of The Times and Democrat, provided over $15 million in advertising support to local business partners across the country.

From the large to the small, things have changed, and our local businesses have emerged stronger and more focused than ever. Now is the time for them to tell their stories, and I would ask that all of you support our local business base, both by reading their stories and patronizing their businesses in the upcoming months.