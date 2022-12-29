B-E school nurse wins Telehealth Challenge

Savannah Brown, RN is the winner of the Telehealth Challenge put in place by Palmetto Care Connections, a non-profit organization located in Bamberg focused on increasing access to health care services in rural and underserved communities in South Carolina.

Brown is a school nurse serving students at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. All schools within the Bamberg County School District have telehealth equipment and are connected virtually to the local rural health clinic, Bamberg Family Practice.

Health care providers at Bamberg Family Practice can treat students virtually in each of the schools, making it more convenient and accessible for students and parents.

Brown has been working at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School for four years. She started her nursing career seven years ago with Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro working in the Emergency Department.

According to Brown, the position in the Emergency Department required a lot of critical thinking, and she did not think she would do much of that in the school setting, but that has not been the case.

Brown indicated that she became a nurse to help people when they are hurt or sick, when they need it the most. Her favorite part of her job is the relationship she builds with each student at the school.

“This job is more than handing out Band-Aids and ice packs. I still get to use my critical thinking skills all the time and I love it.”

Brown thinks her job is exactly what God intended for her to do as “It allows me to be the best mom I can be to my boys and to be more available for my family. It also helps that I have the best work family to spend my days with.”

Savannah has been married to her husband Wayne for seven years and they have two boys, Connor (4) and Tanner (2) and a boxer named Millie.

She enjoys going to the beach, traveling and spending time with her family. She is also a swim coach for the Special Olympics,” and she adores her team.

Brown thinks telehealth is important to the community because it provides a means of health care when others may not have the option to travel to be seen by a provider.

“I have been able to offer both students and staff an option for going to the doctor, here at school, not having to worry about parents needing to miss work to take their child to the doctor for something that can be done via telehealth. I love that I have this option here to offer them.

"I would recommend telehealth to other schools because there are many things that students need a doctor for but may not be able to get there. Having this option sets students up for success; they only miss 15 minutes of class vs. hours in school. It is a very beneficial tool to have," Brown said.

According to Jordan Smith, principal at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, “Schools, especially in small towns, often function as the center of a community. Utilizing telehealth at BEHS has made a positive impact on the partnership between the classroom and the home. Nurse Brown is more than a school nurse to us; she is a community leader who cares about our students with the same intent she cares for her own. Thank you, Palmetto Care Connections (PCC), for recognizing Nurse Brown.”