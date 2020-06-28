AT&T invests more than $10M in Orangeburg market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From 2017-2019, AT&T invested more than $10 million in their wireless and wireline networks in the Orangeburg market to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities.

That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses, which is essential for connecting customers with family, friends and colleagues – no matter the distance. It’s also improved critical communications services for Orangeburg’s first responders using the FirstNet network.

Today, AT&T’s 4G LTE network covers more than 330 million people. That’s more than 2.61 million square miles and over 99 percent of all Americans.

“AT&T’s investment highlights our commitment to establishing connectivity throughout Orangeburg,” said Terrance Ford, director of external affairs. “By expanding coverage and boosting performance, AT&T is working to grow the local economy and enhance the lives of Orangeburg’s residents.”

More details about their wireless coverage in Orangeburg, and anywhere in the U.S., can be found on the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, visit the AT&T network news page.

