Argos USA in Harleyville gets EPA honor

ATLANTA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Argos USA LLC in Harleyville earned Energy Star certification.
Nationwide, 95 U.S. manufacturing plants earned Energy Star certification in 2020 for being among the most energy-efficient in their industries. By strategically managing their energy use while our country dealt with challenges of the pandemic, these certified plants saved nearly $400 million on energy bills — equal to the payroll value of over 8,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs.
They also avoided the consumption of 80 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to those from the energy use of nearly 600,000 homes.
Since the first industrial facilities received certification 15 years ago, Energy Star-certified plants have significantly helped our economy and our environment, resulting in over $6 billion in savings on energy bills and cleaner air by preventing over 65 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions compared to average-performing facilities.
“These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said.
“The transition to a clean energy economy is happening now, as partnerships like Energy Star encourage companies to go the extra mile, bringing innovation, cost-savings and pollution reductions in return.”
"I congratulate these companies who are taking the lead and reducing their environmental impact, cutting energy costs and reducing waste," EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins said. "Their leadership and commitment to energy efficiency is good for business and protects the environment."
Energy efficiency is an important decarbonization strategy for the industrial sector, which emits nearly a third of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. To make the reductions in industrial greenhouse gas emissions necessary -- and enable a transition to a clean energy economy — manufacturing plants must significantly increase the energy efficiency of their operations.
Energy Star provides manufacturers with resources for improving the energy performance of manufacturing plants. Plants use Energy Star energy performance indicators (EPIs), or, in the case of petroleum refineries, the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index scoring system, to assess how their energy use compares to plants with similar operating characteristics.
Plants with a verified energy performance score of 75 out of 100 or higher are eligible for Energy Star certification, meaning that they perform better than 75% of plants within their industry.
Energy Star certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement, steel, and glass to commercial bakeries.