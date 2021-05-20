Argos USA in Harleyville gets EPA honor

ATLANTA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Argos USA LLC in Harleyville earned Energy Star certification.

Nationwide, 95 U.S. manufacturing plants earned Energy Star certification in 2020 for being among the most energy-efficient in their industries. By strategically managing their energy use while our country dealt with challenges of the pandemic, these certified plants saved nearly $400 million on energy bills — equal to the payroll value of over 8,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs.

They also avoided the consumption of 80 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to those from the energy use of nearly 600,000 homes.

Since the first industrial facilities received certification 15 years ago, Energy Star-certified plants have significantly helped our economy and our environment, resulting in over $6 billion in savings on energy bills and cleaner air by preventing over 65 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions compared to average-performing facilities.

“These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said.