Amplify Task Force: MBDA COVID-19 Project pushing minority business development

During Resilience, as the virus is still active and reopening is commencing, the center has been working to help the minority economic sector gain access to capital. Now strategies for moving beyond reopening into future growth and development become the focus.

“This is what makes the work of the Amplify Task Force so vital”, Sumpter said.

As the committees meet, they will brainstorm, engage in meaningful discussions, analyze data and review relevant literature, like the reports published by the Kerner Commission in 1968 and the Commission on Minority Business in 1991, as well as recommendations developed by AccelerateSC.

Amplify will produce its own report, compiling a minority economic agenda for the Carolinas by mid-August. This agenda will include strategies for minority economic development to deliver impact over the short and long term.

More detailed information on the Amplify Task Force and its work is available on the MBDA COVID-19 Project website, MBDACOVID19Project.com. Anyone wishing to contribute ideas or work on the issues before the task force may contact Rosalyn Graham at rgraham@columbiambdacenter.com.

