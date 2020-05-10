AMANDA THOMPSON, VISITING NURSES ASSOCIATION: 'My patients become family to me'

"Fast forward to winter 2009. It was coming up to my 10-year high school reunion and I was looking back through my high school portfolio and saw a paper I had written about where I would be in 10 years. I had gotten married, had a beautiful daughter and son, but I had not become a nurse, as that was my dream job. I decided then it was time to meet my last goal and registered at OCtech for my general education classes the spring of 2010. In 2012, I was accepted to the ADN Nursing program and graduated in 2014.

"I started a part-time job at the local pregnancy center completing ultrasounds while I earned my BSN online at the University of Cincinnati and graduated spring of 2015 with my bachelor’s. From there I started working at Lexington Medical Center as a discharge nurse, calling patients who had been in the hospital recently, ensuring they had their medications, follow-up appointments and understood their discharge instructions.

"I transitioned to a nurse case manager in 2016 at the Regional Medical Center, as I wanted to benefit others in my own community. In 2019, I moved into the role as a home health nurse with Visiting Nurses Association of Orangeburg, giving me the opportunity to have more hands on care with my patients. I absolutely love going into patients' homes and being an advocate for their family and seeing the difference I make in each patient’s life."