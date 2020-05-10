AMANDA THOMPSON, VISITING NURSES ASSOCIATION: 'My patients become family to me'

THE NOMINATION: There is no doubt that Amanda Thompson is the epitome of a dedicated nurse, having been nominated by five different people.
“Amanda is not only a great nurse but an all-around great person,” writes Jill Williams. “She genuinely cares about each and every one of her patients. She has a way of comforting people and is someone that anyone can talk to.”
Theresa Franklin said, “Ms. Amanda is a very kind and patient nurse who will treat and care for you with a lot of respect. She’s there when you need her after hours. She’s the type of nurse that will come and help when you just can’t seem to get things done.”
Robin Dantzler feels blessed to have Thompson taking care of her 98-year-old grandmother who is very picky about who takes care of her. “Amanda is a sweetheart. I can text/call her any time with questions. You can tell she really cares for her patients and their family members.”
Marcia Rose Randolph writes, “I know this may sound cliché, but I look at nurse Amanda Thompson as an angel on earth. She came to assist at a time when I was in my sixth year of being my mom’s caregiver.” When Marcia’s mother’s health began to decline, Amanda stepped into their lives and made them feel very comfortable. Her wealth of knowledge of resources helped point her in the right direction. “She is one of the most dedicated nurses that I have come across."
Bonnie Martin said she and her husband met Thompson when her husband was dealing with CHF. After he was referred to Duke, Amanda texted at least once a week for two months to ask how they were doing. After they returned home, Thompson was there to help with everything. “She always asked if we had questions and would contact the doctor with our concerns. We were so impressed that when my mother needed home health, we requested her.”
AMANDA THOMPSON, North: Married to Devin Thompson with a daughter Summerlyn Thompson, 17, and son Jonathan Thompson, 13. Works at VNA of Orangeburg since March 2019 as a home health nurse. Nurse for six years. Education: ADN, 2014, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and BSN, 2015, University of Cincinnati.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "When I was growing up, I was a 'mama's girl.' Everywhere she went, I was right beside her. I learned so much from her watching her every move as little girls normally do. She was a caregiver to an elderly woman and I would often go with her and enjoyed the passion she had for helping others.
"One day in 1991 while she was running errands, she was in a horrible car accident that took her memory. She didn't remember anyone, not even me. I was devastated as I was only 7. From that experience, I knew I wanted to become a nurse. I didn't want any other family to experience the feeling of helplessness as our family had experienced because we didn't know what to do.
"Fast forward to winter 2009. It was coming up to my 10-year high school reunion and I was looking back through my high school portfolio and saw a paper I had written about where I would be in 10 years. I had gotten married, had a beautiful daughter and son, but I had not become a nurse, as that was my dream job. I decided then it was time to meet my last goal and registered at OCtech for my general education classes the spring of 2010. In 2012, I was accepted to the ADN Nursing program and graduated in 2014.
"I started a part-time job at the local pregnancy center completing ultrasounds while I earned my BSN online at the University of Cincinnati and graduated spring of 2015 with my bachelor’s. From there I started working at Lexington Medical Center as a discharge nurse, calling patients who had been in the hospital recently, ensuring they had their medications, follow-up appointments and understood their discharge instructions.
"I transitioned to a nurse case manager in 2016 at the Regional Medical Center, as I wanted to benefit others in my own community. In 2019, I moved into the role as a home health nurse with Visiting Nurses Association of Orangeburg, giving me the opportunity to have more hands on care with my patients. I absolutely love going into patients' homes and being an advocate for their family and seeing the difference I make in each patient’s life."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "I had an older patient who I fell in love with from the moment I met him! At my first visit, he had been recently diagnosed with cancer and just started his treatments. He was always sharp and had a quick comment for every question or statement I had. I was closely monitoring his weight and diet due to his illness. We always had a bet every visit as to what his weight would be and I normally won. One day he stepped on the scale and as I bent down to look at his weight, his pants dropped to his feet. I looked up and he said just as calmly as he could "opps ... can you get that for me. I just wanted to add some weight in my pockets to make sure you lost." We both busted out laughing and we made jokes about it every visit afterwards."
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding as well as challenging part of my job has to be when I say goodbye to my patients. I am excited when my patients no longer need my services as this means they are improving, but when I have to say goodbye due to health decline, my heart breaks. My patients become family to me."
THE FUTURE: "My goal is to own my own business in home care, ensuring patients receive the best care at any stage of their life, but especially in the later stages of life as elderly patients are my passion."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: "COVID-19 has really not changed who I am as a nurse. I would care for a patient with COVID-19 without hesitation because I would want the same for my family. I feel the long-term effects will affect the growth of our profession."
