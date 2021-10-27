 Skip to main content
Allendale lumber plant to reopen
SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A shuttered lumber mill in rural Allendale County will be reopened by a Canadian manufacturer that plans to hire 135 workers to capitalize on the Southeast building boom, according to postandcourier.com

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announced Oct. 26 that it has struck an agreement to buy the South Carolina business from Georgia-Pacific Corp. for $280 million in cash. It also will invest another $70 million to ramp up operations, according to the Charleston newspaper's report.

The sale requires U.S. regulatory approval.

The idled mill is on Highway 321 between Fairfax and Ulmer. It was built around 2006 by Canada’s Grant Forest Products to produce a fast-growing and cheaper alternative to plywood called oriented strand board, or OSB. The composite material is made by layering wood strips in patterns and adding high-strength adhesives to form structural panels for floors, roofs and other uses.

Grant Forest ended up in financial trouble and filed for bankruptcy protection after the 2007 recession. Georgia-Pacific snapped up the Allendale mill and two others for $400 million in 2010. The Atlanta-based timber giant idled the plant and another in McCormick County about two years ago, blaming soft market conditions and saying they were unprofitable.

The closings eliminated 240 jobs and affected other businesses, including loggers and trucking firms.

West Fraser Timber makes an assortment of forestry products, from newsprint to building materials, at more than 60 manufacturing sites in North American and Europe. Its two existing South Carolina plants are along U.S. Route 76, in Newberry and in nearby Kinards.

