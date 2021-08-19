All Food Lion stores to host open interviews Aug. 24

SALISBURY, N.C., -- Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores will host open interviews Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during one of these times and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store. A similar hiring event Food Lion hosted in July resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 associates.

The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores. Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.

