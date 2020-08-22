Aiken Electric holds drive-thru annual meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aiken Electric Cooperative celebrated 82 years during its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 8.

A total of 2,738 member-owners registered for the meeting. For the first time in Aiken Electric’s history, the annual meeting was modified into a drive-thru to protect the health of their members and employees. Members in attendance never had to leave their cars.

AEC awarded a $20 bill credit to each member who registered for the meeting. Ricky Lee Cook of Aiken won this year’s grand prize, a John Deere riding mower.

Two incumbent candidates for the board of trustees were re-elected during the ,eeting. Charles R. "Chuck" Sanders was re-elected in Trustee District No. 2 and Linda S. Bramlett in Trustee District No. 5. Nominated by petition, Vincent W. Furtick Jr. was elected to represent Trustee District No. 7.

Proposed bylaw changes designed to comply with recent state legislation were also approved by a vote of 1,568 to 90, a 95% affirmative vote.

The new annual meeting concept also included streaming the 2020 Annual Business Meeting live on Facebook at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, Aug. 8, and can currently be viewed on AEC’s Facebook page and the website at www.aikenco-op.org.