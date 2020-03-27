Aiken Co-op to stimulate local economy with $4M
Aiken Co-op to stimulate local economy with $4M

Aiken Electric Cooperative is doing its part to stimulate the local economy of their service territory due to COVID-19. In an unprecedented move, Aiken Electric’s Board of Trustees voted to pay out $4 M in Capital Credits.

A recent statement released by CEO Gary Stooksbury outlined the efforts behind the initiative: “Our Board has elected to more than double our capital credit distribution that historically occurs each December. It is representation of the Board’s dedication to help our membership during this very trying time. We truly care about our membership.”

Aiken Electric Cooperative plans to pay out these Capital Credits the latter part of next week. The average check for a residential member is projected to be approximately $190. Members receiving $50 or less will receive a credit on their electric accounts. Capital Credits are allocated based on electric usage and years of service. Small businesses and commercial/industrial accounts will receive a larger amount based on usage and this will assist them during this time as well.

The co-op said their commitment to member-owners and communities continues to show their mission to provide reliable, competitively priced energy and other services desired by the membership.

Aiken Electric, a Touchstone Energy cooperative, is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility that serves over 48,500 customers in a nine county area.

