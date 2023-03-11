The South Carolina Chapters and SC Area Council of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) will mark the South Carolina Inaugural ABWA Day at the State House & Celebrating Women-Transforming Lives luncheon and reception on Thursday, March 16.

The purpose of ABWA Day is to raise awareness, inspire and celebrate the contributions that women have made in the workforce in South Carolina and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of South Carolina history in a variety of occupations.

The 2023 South Carolina Inaugural ABWA Day at the State House & Celebrating Women-Transforming Lives luncheon and reception event includes a 9 a.m. meet and greet at the Statehouse, visit with the House of Representatives, group photo and noon luncheon and reception at Brookland Conference Center in Columbia.

Virtual registration is available for members and guests at www.EmpowerHerABWAChapter.org.

The deadline is Thursday, March 16.

Special guest speakers will include:

Cheryl Blair, ABWA national president.

Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes, ABWA national vice president and founder, EmpowerHer ABWA Chapter (SC).

Genice Hall, ABWA District 1 vice president and founder, Women Connecting Women Chapter (SC)

Michele Abraham, state director, SC Small Business Development Centers.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

Jamerson-Holmes elected national VP

Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes of Orangeburg was elected a national vice president at the ABWA National Women’s Leadership Conference in Westminster, Colorado, in September.

She is founder of the Orangeburg local chapter, EmpowerHer ABWA Chapter.

Jamerson-Holmes is a motivational speaker with a desire to empower, equip and educate women. Through sharing her “ABWA story” and the benefits of ABWA, she has personally sponsored over 100 members in ABWA and has earned the prestigious ABWA Hand of Friendship Inner Circle Diamond Star Recognition as a 100+Club Member.

Jamerson-Holmes is currently an Approved Candidate for the 2023-24 national president of ABWA.