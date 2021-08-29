'A daily fight': Event focuses on sickle cell awareness

Onsite registration begins at 9 a.m. An opening ceremony, which will include a balloon release, will begin at 10 a.m.

“It’s important to get the awareness out about sickle cell disease because it is such a debilitating illness. We want to encourage people to get educated about it because in our African American communities, sickle cell trait and disease is more common than we are aware of,” said Jamison, whose 11-year-old son, Dreylan, has sickle cell disease.

“We also want to honor those with sickle cell disease and honor their fight because it is a daily fight,” she said.

Jamison continued, “We also want to push the importance of blood donations. There’s such a critical need right now.”

She said sickle cell disease has not gone away with the advent of the coronavirus.

“It’s still very much here. If anything, it’s a little bit tougher because COVID can really wreak havoc on those with compromised immune systems. So it’s been an extra battle on top of the daily battle,” Jamison said.