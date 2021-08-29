'A daily fight': Event focuses on sickle cell awareness

Vesha Jamison is on a mission to spread awareness and education among her community about an inherited disease of the hemoglobin. Complications include infection and stroke.
Jamison said the fifth annual Vance Community Family Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Vance Community Park located at 465 Camden Road.
The event, which will include several vendors, health screenings, food, a bounce house, musical entertainment and a walk, is held to raise awareness of sickle cell disease.
Two scholarships will also be awarded to students living with sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease is an inherited disease of the hemoglobin. In sickle cell disease, defective hemoglobin causes the red blood cells to become stiff instead of flexible and to form a sickle, or a crescent, shape.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States, mainly African Americans. The disease occurs among approximately one out of every 365 Black births.
People with SCD, especially infants and children, are more likely to experience harmful infections such as flu, meningitis and hepatitis, but may also have some of the disease's other most common complications, including hand-foot syndrome and eye disease.
Onsite registration begins at 9 a.m. An opening ceremony, which will include a balloon release, will begin at 10 a.m.
“It’s important to get the awareness out about sickle cell disease because it is such a debilitating illness. We want to encourage people to get educated about it because in our African American communities, sickle cell trait and disease is more common than we are aware of,” said Jamison, whose 11-year-old son, Dreylan, has sickle cell disease.
“We also want to honor those with sickle cell disease and honor their fight because it is a daily fight,” she said.
Jamison continued, “We also want to push the importance of blood donations. There’s such a critical need right now.”
She said sickle cell disease has not gone away with the advent of the coronavirus.
“It’s still very much here. If anything, it’s a little bit tougher because COVID can really wreak havoc on those with compromised immune systems. So it’s been an extra battle on top of the daily battle,” Jamison said.
The I Love Someone With Sickle Cell Family Day event will include a mile-long walk along the Vance Community Park track, along with informational booths manned by representatives from agencies such as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Health and wellness information will also be provided in areas including mental health and medical and life insurance.
Jamison has her own nonprofit organization called DRE 365. Named in honor of her son, the organization focuses on raising awareness of sickle cell disease and is an acronym for its mission to "Dream, Reach and Empower" 365 days of the year.
She said the family day event will be a fun one.
“Individuals can anticipate a family-oriented, fun-filled day focused on awareness, education and honoring our sickle cell warriors,” Jamison said.
Individuals can register early online at www.dre365familyday5@eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Jamison at 803-759-0700.
