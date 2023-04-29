Claflin University’s Mass Communications Department recently treated students from Carver-Edisto Middle School Journalism and Media Arts (JAMA) program to a tour of the campus and the department’s production studio.

Sixteen sixth-graders learned about Claflin’s mass communications program and the fundamentals of producing and hosting television, radio and podcast shows. The students simulated a news broadcast and operated cameras, microphones and other studio equipment. Several participants also practiced their public speaking skills.

“We look forward to bringing guests from the community to see our historic campus and the elevation and transformation taking place in our mass communications program,” said Dr. Luis Almeida, interim chair of the Mass Communications Department.

“We are especially excited to see these talented young middle school students on our campus because they are our future. We want them to tell their parents and friends about their Claflin experience and what we offer when they consider attending college.”

The JAMA program at Carver-Edisto Middle School provides students with an early preview into the journalism and mass communications industry. Almeida, other faculty members and mass communications students also held tours for the BAJA Magnet Academy from Edisto Middle School, Orangeburg Middle School, and Meadow Glenn Middle School earlier this year.

“We are providing experimental learning opportunities for these students,” Almeida said. “We are engaging the community and expanding the Claflin brand. It’s especially important because many of these students live in Orangeburg but have never been on Claflin’s campus.”

Diego McAlhany and Rani Calimag were among the Carver-Edisto Middle School students who enjoyed the tour and were excited about visiting Claflin.

“Seeing the campus -- which is really amazing -- and spending time in the studio was fun,” McAlhany said. "I think I can be a great writer or be great in front of or behind the camera.

McAlhany, as a fifth-grader, was Edisto Elementary School’s top finisher in the Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Contest hosted by Orangeburg County School District.

“Our experience at the Mass Communications television studio was wonderful. We got the chance to get hands-on experience and learn how it feels to be on and behind the camera,” Calimag said. “Everyone was very welcoming, and we would love to come again. We are truly grateful for this experience.”

Karyn A.J. Moss, department chair at Carver-Edisto Middle School, said that it is vital for students to have hands-on media experience because they have the passion and creativity that is so valuable in the media profession.

“Students cannot dream about something if they do not see it,” Moss said. “Claflin University exposed the students to career opportunities they never thought of before the visit. They see what is possible and available to them right here in Orangeburg, S.C. - when they live. This experience has been invaluable, and we look forward to working with Claflin and the Mass Communications Department in the future.”