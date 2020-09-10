40th economic outlook conference going virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business will feature experts on the political and economic outlook for fall 2020 with two live-streaming events Sept. 29 and Nov. 3 for the 40th Annual Economic Outlook Series.

Formerly known as the Economic Outlook Conference, the annual event has expanded from a one-day, in-person event to two virtual events that will take place both before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The events will address the monumental changes to government policy that will likely result from the November election. Speakers will also discuss the effects of the lockdown and economic contraction during spring and summer.

Looking ahead, speakers will provide an outlook for jobs, housing and business conditions. Both events will be interactive and allow for questions and comments.

The Tuesday, Sept. 29, event from 12-1 p.m. will include remarks from Robert Oldendick, professor of political science and the director of Graduate Studies for UofSC’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Oldendick will focus on the U.S. and South Carolina election outlook and how November’s election could see partisan change that alters policy.