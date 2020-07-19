4 new contests in T&D Pet Idol Plus+; 2019 winner is 'spokesdog' for rescue ranch

K&D Rescue Ranch Inc. is the name of Lott’s rescue facility.

“My wife and I just started looking at housing more pets in our neighborhood. The need was tremendous. So we just kind of responded. Right now we house 23 dogs. ... Since starting the Rescue Ranch in February, we’ve found homes for probably about 12 to 13 dogs and cats,” Lott said.

His Pet Idol experience is one he won’t soon forget. His favorite picture of Peaches from her photo shoot will be part of the promotion for his rescue ranch.

“It’s been tremendous. She is the spokesdog for the ranch. We’re having some signs fixed for the side of my truck, and her picture will be on the side of the truck highlighting our rescue ranch,” Lott said.

This year’s Pet Idol Plus+ contest kicks off today.

Each year the Pet Idol and four finalists receive prizes and personalized pet calendars with fun themes for each month of the year. Although it is subject to change because of the coronavirus, each winner also has its own photo shoot with a T&D photographer.

Any type of pet can be entered, with a donkey and pot belly pig having been among past entries.