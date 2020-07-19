4 new contests in T&D Pet Idol Plus+; 2019 winner is 'spokesdog' for rescue ranch

The unconditional love of pets and their power to boost mood and even improve heart health have helped ease the stresses of many during the coronavirus pandemic.
These loving pets will be celebrated with The Times and Democrat’s Pet Idol contest, which includes four new categories this year.
Peaches, a 20-pound Labrador mix, won The T&D’s 13th annual Pet Idol contest last year to the excitement of her doting owner, the Rev. Kimmett Lott of Orangeburg.
Lott said the contest was a “tremendous” experience that he and Peaches really enjoyed.
“There was a lot of excitement concerning Peaches when she entered. Every week we just kind of anticipated making it to the next round,” Lott said.
“The opportunity to win, the photo shoot, the calendar and everything was tremendous. All the gifts! Man, the prizes they gave were tremendous. It was shared with the other dogs at the household,” he said.
Peaches was a stray that Lott and his wife, Donna, took in. The couple has also provided a foster home for approximately 20 dogs at a time.
"Since winning last year's contest, we have been inspired to officially open a rescue for homeless dogs in our area. Peaches is our spokesdog. She is now a therapy dog. She’s not allowed in the hospitals and nursing homes now, but she enjoys being the center of attention,” Lott said.
K&D Rescue Ranch Inc. is the name of Lott’s rescue facility.
“My wife and I just started looking at housing more pets in our neighborhood. The need was tremendous. So we just kind of responded. Right now we house 23 dogs. ... Since starting the Rescue Ranch in February, we’ve found homes for probably about 12 to 13 dogs and cats,” Lott said.
His Pet Idol experience is one he won’t soon forget. His favorite picture of Peaches from her photo shoot will be part of the promotion for his rescue ranch.
“It’s been tremendous. She is the spokesdog for the ranch. We’re having some signs fixed for the side of my truck, and her picture will be on the side of the truck highlighting our rescue ranch,” Lott said.
This year’s Pet Idol Plus+ contest kicks off today.
Each year the Pet Idol and four finalists receive prizes and personalized pet calendars with fun themes for each month of the year. Although it is subject to change because of the coronavirus, each winner also has its own photo shoot with a T&D photographer.
Any type of pet can be entered, with a donkey and pot belly pig having been among past entries.
Winners will be determined by three rounds of voting, with each round eliminating half of the contestants and top vote getters moving on to the next round of voting. Votes will carry from round to round.
The 2020 contest includes four new categories: Cutest Kids and Pet Photo, Funniest Pet Photo, Most Unique Pet Photo and Most Entertaining Pet Video (60 seconds or less). Each winner of these additional contests will receive prizes and a personalized 2021 calendar complete with their own pictures.
Individuals can enter their pets in any one contest or all five of them. Contestants must be entered online at TheTandD.com, where the rules for each contest are found. Scroll down to the EXTRAS heading on the right side of the home page to find the contest button. All voting will be online.
The deadline for entries is Aug. 11.
All proceeds from contests go toward funding The T&D’s Newspapers in Education program, which provides electronic newspapers and resources to schools at no charge. A portion of the proceeds is also given to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg.
T&D Marketing Manager Carla Hall said pets have provided a source of fun and comfort for many individuals during the pandemic, a time during which local pet adoptions have soared.
She said people will hopefully “want to do something fun and enter the contests,” which provide creative ways for pet owners to showcase their beloved animals.
“In a nutshell, people love their pets! They are like family members. Just as a parent likes to show off their children, pet owners like to show off their pets,” Hall said.
She said the contest is also an entertaining way to raise money for worthwhile community causes.
“Newspapers in Education is the nonprofit part of our business. There is no cost to teachers who participate in the program for getting the electronic copies of the newspaper and the resources we give them to help use the newspaper as a teaching tool. In addition to funding this valuable program, we give a portion of the proceeds to our local SPCA,” Hall said.
To learn more about the Pet Idol contest, contact Hall by phone at 803-533-5528 or by email at chall@timesanddemocrat.com.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
