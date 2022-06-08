Lexington industry expanding, adding 23 jobs

COLUMBIA – Schattdecor, an international, family-owned decor printing company, on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Lexington County. The company’s $21 Million investment will create 23 new jobs over the next five years.

Headquartered in Germany, Schattdecor produces printed, impregnated and finished surfaces. Since 1985, the company has provided customers with unique surfaces for flooring, furniture, countertops, doors and interior design. With a focus on sustainability, Schattdecor works to ensure minimal emissions by using state-of-the-art production facilities, energy-optimized processes and by continuously investing in environmentally friendly, future-oriented technologies.

Located at 138 Zenker Road in Lexington, Schattdecor’s expansion will include the addition of a new production line and mixing plant to accommodate more capacity due to increased demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Schattdecor team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Schattdecor is proud to announce the expansion at our Lexington facility as we grow to meet global demand. The positive manufacturing environment in South Carolina motivated Schattdecor to focus our development efforts in North America toward Lexington. We are excited to be part of this community and look forward to a long future of further investment and cooperation," Schattdecor President Flavio Nunes said.

“Today’s announcement is a big win for Lexington County and all of South Carolina. Schattdecor’s expansion proves that South Carolina is a place for international businesses to find continued success. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0