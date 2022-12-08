Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia

ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States.

Hyundai and SK On, a unit of Korea's SK Group, made the announcement Thursday. The plant, to be located just west of Cartersville, would begin production in 2025 and employ a projected 3,500 people.

It's another in a series of electric battery plants being built as part of automakers transition to electric vehicles. The investment is also being driven by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers $7,500 tax credits for electric vehicles, but only if vehicles and batteries are assembled in North America and a certain share of critical minerals inside the battery are mined or processed in North America.

Hyundai broke ground in October on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah in coastal Georgia, with plans to produce 300,000 vehicles a year and hire 8,100 workers.

That plant is also supposed to go into production in 2025, backed by $1.8 billion in state and local tax breaks and incentives.

Most batteries for Hyundai electric vehicles are assembled with minerals from China.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has criticized the federal provisions that made Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles ineligible for tax credits. Hyundai and the South Korean government have been lobbying President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Congress to ease the rules.

Hyundai and SK On signed an agreement on Nov. 29 for SK to supply batteries to Hyundai in North America, although the companies said Thursday that details of their partnership are still being worked out.