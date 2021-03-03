T-Mobile expands in Charleston County

COLUMBIA – T-Mobile US Inc., one of the largest wireless network operators in the country, announced Wednesday that it will expand its operations in Charleston County.

The $10.2 million investment in its Customer Experience Center will create up to 540 new jobs, bringing the Charleston County location to a total of approximately 1,540 full-time employees.

“T-Mobile is customer obsessed, and we are so excited that the Charleston community will continue to play a huge role in helping us show even more customers our Un-carrier love," T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care Callie Field said. "We are so excited for what’s to come as we expand our operations and team in Charleston, and we can’t wait to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer.”

Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile delivers a large and fast nationwide 5G network that offers reliable connectivity for customers. Through its award-winning team of experts service model, T-Mobile offers customers a dedicated team of highly trained experts based on location, a critical piece of its Un-Carrier strategy – allowing the company to deliver a high-quality customer care experience.