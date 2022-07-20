SHL Medical establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA – SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of drug delivery solutions, has announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The company’s initial $90 million investment will create an estimated 165 new jobs.

"I am delighted to announce SHL’s expansion into South Carolina," said SHL Medical Chairman and CEO Ulrich Faessler. "Our new U.S. site in North Charleston will be a state-of-the-art facility that will support our customers further with our end-to-end capabilities, providing high-quality drug delivery systems to the end users — patients around the world. This new facility brings us closer to our customers and reduces the risk of supply chain disturbances. Furthermore, it will support our sustainability goals by lessening global shipping distances. I want to acknowledge the support that we have received from the state and county levels for this project."

Headquartered in Switzerland, SHL Medical designs, develops and manufactures drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. With years of experience, the company uses top-notch technology to create autoinjectors, pen injectors and innovative specialty delivery solutions that allow patients to self-inject at home. The company also offers contract manufacturing and engineering services for products such as wafer testing equipment, laboratory handling equipment, neurosurgical devices and industrial equipment.

Located at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, SHL Medical’s Charleston County operations will expand the company’s global footprint to meet growing demand for its products to support more customers.

Operations are expected to launch by the second quarter of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the SHL Medical team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to the project.