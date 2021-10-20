SC Works Orangeburg hosting virtual hiring events

SC Works Orangeburg will be hosting virtual hiring events through Oct. 27.

Are you passionate about protecting public health and the environment. What about addressing emergent issues of national security and secure, clean energy? If you said yes to any of these things, then Savannah River Nuclear Solutions might be the place for you. Apply today for a chance to help transform expectations into reality.

Do you want to help inspire positive change in the world while also improving your community and yourself? Join Starbucks and help inspire with every cup.

Are you a determined individual who’s ready to push the limits? Do you have respect for people, communities and the environment? If so, Cascades may be the place for you. Apply today to help Cascades offer sustainable, innovative packaging solutions while creating a cleaner world.

Do you have integrity, dignity and respect? If so, Healing Hand Companions might be the place for you. Apply today and have the chance to provide the excellent care that everyone deserves.

