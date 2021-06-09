Richland industry expansion to mean 135 new jobs

COLUMBIA – Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG), a packaging and protective solutions company that supplies to resellers and a diverse group of commercial end users, announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The investment of more than $20 million is expected to create approximately 135 new jobs over the next five years.

“This represents an exciting milestone for our operation in Richland County," said IPG Vice President of Operations Shane Betts. "The successes we have seen in recent years are fueled by the skilled and engaged labor force available to IPG in the surrounding community. The expansion of our facility is driven by both new and existing business for IPG and will foster further engagement with our state and local leaders to complete the project and deliver jobs to the local community.”

Founded in 1981, IPG is a recognized leader in the development, manufacturing and sale of a variety of paper and film-based, pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; stretch and shrink films; protective packaging; woven and non-woven coated products; and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.